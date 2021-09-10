NFL free agents: 3 free agents the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should target

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions this season and have a fairly easy schedule ahead of them. One of their hardest matches is Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. For the first time in over 40 years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back every starter from last season. Still, that doesn't mean their roster is 100% perfect. They have some aging starters on both sides of the ball and are dealing with a few injuries in their secondary. Here are a few available free agents the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to target in the near future.

Three free agent options for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#1 - S Tre Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without both Jordan Whitehead and Chris Cooper in Week 1. Andre Adams was called up from the practice squad with just two other safeties left on the roster. Whitehead has a hamstring injury, but shouldn't miss much time. However, he's not guaranteed to be available for Week 2. Tre Boston was cut by the Carolina Panthers to free up cap space in free agency. He had 133 tackles, 25 passes deflected, 13 tackles for loss and seven INTs in five seasons with the Panthers. Boston could provide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with experienced depth if Whitehead or Cooper miss several weeks.

#2 - OT Mitchell Schwartz

People are bringing up Mitchell Schwartz as a suggestion for a use of the Titans newfound cap space. He hasn’t recovered from his back injury yet and doesn’t sound like a guy who is going to be signing a new contract and playing NFL football in the next few days/weeks. https://t.co/4RA2qSaNew — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) September 7, 2021

Mitchell Schwartz has been recovering from back surgery all offseason and looks in great shape. He says he is still an active player and will wait to field offers until he is 100%. Whenever that time comes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should give him a call. They only have eight healthy offensive linemen at the moment, and Schwartz is a championship-caliber player who could provide great backup and a fresh body for the field.

#3 - WR John Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Jaelon Darden (healthy scratch) and Justin Watson (knee) out for Week 1, but John Brown is available and can still play. Why not add a quality starter to your WR depth? Either Mike Evans or Antonio Brown could get banged up and John Brown is experienced enough to catch onto the offense well and fill in if needed. It takes good depth to win a championship and the Buccaneers have some older veteran starters. Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson are good players in the NFL, but John Brown has skills and knowledge that they do not.

