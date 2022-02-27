NFL Rumors: Analyst reveals team most likely to trade for Baker Mayfield

Could quarterback Baker Mayfield be on his way out of the Cleveland Browns organization? The 26-year-old quarterback had a disappointing 2021 season, which many believe was caused by a lingering shoulder injury that he has since had surgery on.

The 2022 NFL season will be the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Since the Browns picked up the fifth year option, he is due to earn about $18.8 million.

Cleveland feels that, even with the loss of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., they are still set for success, but their faith in their quarterback is diminishing.

NFL analyst Tony Pauline of ProFootball Network believes that the Cleveland Browns could trade Baker Mayfield this offseason. Reports state they want to acquire a veteran quarterback instead of drafting one in April.

Pauline wrote that he believes there are two teams that are looking to trade for a quarterback: the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers.

While he mentioned that the Commanders are interested in a quarterback like Russell Wilson, he said that the Panthers may be interested in a trade for Cleveland's quarterback.

"The Carolina Panthers are another team in immediate need of a plug-and-play quarterback. If they can bring one in via trade, they will do it in a heartbeat. Head coach Matt Rhule’s job is on the line, and he must win this season."

Would the Carolina Panthers be a good fit for QB Baker Mayfield?

As NFL analyst Tony Pauline mentioned, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is on the hot seat. At this point, the Panthers may give him just one more season to get positive results.

The Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold last offseason after sending Teddy Bridgewater to Denver. After Darnold went out with an injury, the Panthers turned to their former quarterback Cam Newton and signed him as a free agent.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS 14 QBs were drafted in the top 5 between 2009 and 2018.



Baker Mayfield is the ONLY ONE who remains on the team that selected him. 14 QBs were drafted in the top 5 between 2009 and 2018. Baker Mayfield is the ONLY ONE who remains on the team that selected him. https://t.co/npMmv1576D

Although Newton showed some promise, he was also unable to get much going with the Panthers offense. The Panthers are likely to trade for yet another quarterback this offseason and Mayfield may be a good fit for Carolina.

He would have solid receivers in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson and the team is hoping that running back Christian McCaffrey will stay healthy for the duration of the season and get the running game going once again.

Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers may actually be a win-win for both sides, if completed.

