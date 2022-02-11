NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield left in the dark over Browns future

In previous years, Baker Mayfield may have seen the offseason as a necessary break. This year, the offseason could be dicier than at any time in the young quarterback's career. The Cleveland Browns have reportedly kept Mayfield in the dark about future plans, according to a tweet posted by insider Brad Stainbrook.

"Browns and Baker Mayfield have not communicated on future plans for next season since the end of the season, per source," Stainbrook wrote on Twitter. "GM Andrew Berry told reporters 'we fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back' at the end of the season."

Whether professional or personal, relationships that don't communicate about the future tend to send red flags in their silence. With Mayfield and the Browns not speaking, it leaves a knot in the gut of Browns fans. Of course, it could be that the two parties talked about the future before the quarterback's season-ending surgery.

As such, neither side may have found it necessary to rehash points already made. That said, it does not assuage a general feeling of uneasiness about the situation, especially after looking at what the team's expectations were and the season they had.

Baker Mayfield: A pattern emerges

Heading into 2021, expectations were quite high. After Cleveland's first playoff appearance since 2002, the team was hoping to take a step forward this year. Instead, they slipped from 11-5 to 8-9. Of course, injuries decimated the roster for much of the year, which could be a reason to cut them some slack.

That said, it does not excuse the quarterback's performance. Despite dealing with injuries, one cannot turn a blind eye to his struggles this season and the pattern falling into place. In 2018, he threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In 2019, he took a dive in terms of production, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

In 2020, he bounced back, throwing for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. This season, he threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. It seems that for every good year, the quarterback struggles the following year. This could be the result of teams pivoting to counter what he did well the previous season. On the other hand, it could be the result of something more troubling.

Put simply, it points to a player that gets too high and too low. The data indicates that when he has a good season, he gets too high on himself. As a result, he takes it easier in the offseason. Then, the following season, the quarterback struggles. The season lights a fire under him and he fixes what is wrong. However, once he finishes the better season, he rides too high, and the cycle repeats.

Are the Browns willing to accept a quarterback like Mayfield that continues to struggle with consistency on a year-to-year basis? If not, this will be an offseason to watch closely.

