Is Baker Mayfield playing today against Bengals?

Baker Mayfield has done his best to play through a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2 of the NFL season. But in Week 18, the fourth-year pro won't be in the lineup as there aren't any stakes for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns will take a cautious approach with their former number one overall pick.

Mayfield will begin the healing process on his left shoulder in hopes of having a better 2022 campaign. The Browns will start backup Case Keenum against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

The Browns may not be in playoff contention, but they'll look to play hard in their regular-season finale.

Baker Mayfield is out of Week 18 against the Bengals

The Browns announced Tuesday that Baker Mayfield won't play in Week 18. The last time Mayfield faced the Bengals, the Browns had (arguably) their biggest win of the season.

Mayfield threw for two touchdowns on 14 of 21 completions.

But Mayfield's shoulder injury has been a detriment to him all season. Despite the injury being in his non-throwing shoulder, his accuracy has dipped from the past three seasons.

After completing 62.8 percent of his passes in 2020, he has completed just 60.5 percent of his passes this year. Mayfield missed open throws weekly that stalled out routinely.

Mayfield ranked just 22nd in the league in net passing yards per play, which signifies how ineffective the offense was when he threw the ball.

Rumors stirred this season that Mayfield wouldn't return to the Browns in 2022. His wife, Emily Mayfield, only added fuel to the fire when she posted a cryptic message to her Instagram that stated she was "gonna miss this place."

But according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Mayfield is expected to be the Browns quarterback in 2022.

From me and nfl.com/news/browns-pl… The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say.From me and @TomPelissero The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say. From me and @TomPelissero: nfl.com/news/browns-pl…

Mayfield has unquestionably had a disappointing season. But he showed a lot of potential last season when he gave the Browns their first playoff victory since 2002.

The Browns will look to revamp their wide receiver position in the offseason. Outside of Jarvis Landry, the Browns wide receivers lacked chemistry with Mayfield and struggled to gain separation.

The Browns have a loaded roster with talent at running back and the offensive line as their biggest strengths. If Mayfield can stay healthy next season, we may see him blossom into the star we thought he'd be this year.

