NFL Rumors: Another key Bills member could follow Joe Schoen to the Giants

The New York Giants had two positions within the organization that they needed to hire. A general manager and a head coach. On Friday morning, the team hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their next general manager. He will take the position following Dave Gettleman's retirement after four years leading the front office.

Joe Schoen will now join in on the hiring process as the New York Giants search for a new head coach. This is an important decision for any team, but specifically the Giants. They have failed to retain a head coach for more than two seasons since two-time Super Bowl winning coach Tom Coughlin held the position from 2004-2015.

Joe Judge was fired last week after two seasons with the team. Before him was Pat Shurmur, who also had a two-year tenure.

Rumor has it that Joe Schoen may not have to look too far to find a food coaching candidate and could opt to hire a former colleague of his from the Buffalo Bills.

Will the New York Giants hire Brian Daboll as next HC?

Brian Dabbol and the Giants could be a match made in heaven

The New York Giants have spent the last week hiring possible candidates for to be the next head coach. One name that keeps coming up is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He has been the offensive coordinator for the Bills since 2018. Before that, he worked as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide and before that with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Daboll won five Super Bowls with the New England Patriots during his tenure with the team. In two different stints with the New England Patriots, he spent time as a defensive assistant, a wide receivers coach and then a tight ends coach.

Brian Daboll is due to be interviewed by the team soon. Despite still coaching the Bills offense as their season continues. Buffalo has a big weekend ahead in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brian Daboll's work with the Buffalo Bills offense has undoubtedly impressed the Giants. Should they hire him, the Giants main hope would be for him to revamp their offense as well. Joe Schoen could indeed help push the team to hire Daboll, seeing as he has witnessed first hand what the latter is capable of.

The team is also expected to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well as former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

