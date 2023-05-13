NFL Rumors: Bucs insider hints at role for Ezekiel Elliott with Tampa Bay mooted as landing spot for ex-Cowboys star

Unless something changes, Ezekiel Elliot is on a trajectory to miss the 2023 season. Sure, he's healthy and has some of the best name recognition in the position, but teams haven't bit yet with the NFL Draft and free agency now done. However, one team insider believes that a move could be in the making between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the running back.

Speaking on The Morning Shift on 92.9 The Game via Audacy, insider Rick Stroud floated the possibility. Here's how he put it:

“They lost Leonard Fournette … but when you think about what Zeke is now, he can do everything. He’s a ferocious blocker, he’s good in short yardage... he’s not going to get the carries and the attempts, but he still had (12) touchdowns last year.”

He continued, naming a connection with the team via his former running back coach Skip Peete, who is now with the team:

“We talked to Skip (Peete) the other day and he said the reason (Elliott is) not on a roster now is he’s been a $12 million running back and he has to accept the fact that he’s probably a $4 million running back and who’s gonna tell him...? It’s going to be come down is he willing to accept not just the role, but also the money that does not come with it.”

Ezekiel Elliot getting first-hand taste of shorter running back lifespan

Ezekiel Elliot at Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys

As Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have proved, quarterbacks can last for decades in the NFL.

However, at every other position, 30 seems to be the average dropoff point. Once a player reaches 30, their ability to perform at the highest level in the NFL begins to diminish.

Of course, that is not to say that athletes can't continue to be in better shape than 99 percent of the general public. However, they do lose that key one percent required to keep up with the best in the world. That said, one exception to the 30-year-rule appears to be at running back.

While some powerhouses can run well into their 30s (read: Adrian Peterson), most start to fall off before they reach 30.

Many fall off during their rookie contract or shortly after securing their second deal. Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliot are two key examples of running backs starting their careers off explosively as the bellcow back before regressing at a young age.

Gurley is 28 years old and hasn't played in the league since 2020 despite racking up at least 1100 yards in three of his six seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

The volume and repetition of getting hit play after play takes a toll and appears to eventually catch up with the position, which is why teams seemingly tend to draft running backs later than most other positions, often dead last.

Will Ezekiel Elliot avoid Todd Gurley's fate? That's still up for debate, but the former Cowboys star could see light at the end of the tunnel in Tampa.

