NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns unsure about QB Baker Mayfield's future

After winning their first playoff game in more than two decades, the Cleveland Browns have set their sights on fighting for the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills this season.

The Chiefs and the Bills have both locked their young quarterbacks for a second contract already; Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have the biggest contracts in the league. But the Browns still haven't locked Baker Mayfield to a new deal. He only has two years remaining on his rookie contract, with his fifth-year option activated.

With the season just around the corner, it's unlikely both sides will reach a deal by Sunday, when the Browns kick off their campaign against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Reports from a local newspaper state that the two sides are satisfied to enter the new season without putting pen to paper.

"If all goes as planned and the offense is as explosive as expected," says Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com, "Mayfield will negotiate from a position of greater strength—likely during the season—and increase his chances of topping $40 million a year, which is the going rate for top QB extensions these days."

Browns' offensive roster could boost Mayfield's contract

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

The Browns offense has a ton of talent and a great offensive coach, Kevin Stefanski, at the helm. The offensive line is perhaps the best in the entire league. The backfield is as strong as any in the NFL, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. And there's still the wide receiver duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

When you surround your quarterback with great players, he'll always perform better. With the offensive roster Cleveland have assembled in the last few years, there'll be no shortage of options to help Mayfield play better. The better he performs, the bigger his next contract will be.

Baker Mayfield on Odell Beckham: Obviously his catching ability speaks for itself but I think people forget how fast he truly is... Defenses will have to pick their poison."



When asked how Odell has changed since being a Brown:



"He cut his hair. It's not blonde anymore." — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) September 8, 2021

Baker Mayfield on Nick Chubb being disappointed in his performance against the KC:



"You can tell, not that his body language is much different any time. He's definitely got a little more hunger, ready to roll. He's definitely more vocal this year. He's eager to get back at it." — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) September 8, 2021

Baker Mayfield's market value

Superstar quarterbacks such as Mahomes and Allen have signed for more than $40 million in recent deals. Baker Mayfield has the potential to eclipse this mark.

With another salary cap expansion and the fact that the Browns could reach the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since they returned in 1999, Mayfield's value could only grow.

Also Read

As of now, Spotrac projects his market value to be a little more than $35 million. But a great 2021 season could see Baker Mayfield's market value breach the $40-million mark pretty soon.

Edited by Bhargav