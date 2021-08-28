Why are Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns favorites to win the AFC North?

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns concluded their most successful season in recent memory. They ended their 2020 campaign with an 11-5 record - their first season with a positive record since 2007 - and earned their first playoff victory since 1994.

Arguably the most talented team in the division, Mayfield leads an offense that features Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt, David Njoku and the returning superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baker Mayfield effect

Baker Mayfield compiled his best season as a pro last year. The quarterback improved in every statistical category under the tutelage of head coach Kevin Stefanski. The former no. 1 overall pick threw for 3,563 yards along with 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions - Mayfield's first season under double-digit picks.

Baker Mayfield was sensational on play-action throws a season ago, which was Stefanski's signature during his time in Minnesota. Mayfield finished in the top six among qualifying quarterbacks in an array of metrics, including passer rating (125.6) and touchdown percentage (9%).

Baker Mayfield off play-action Wk 15:

🔸 10/13

🔸 2 TDs

🔸 4 Big-Time Throws pic.twitter.com/O09SZOHjkL — PFF (@PFF) December 21, 2020

With Baker Mayfield drastically improving, Chubb and Hunt dominating the run game with their two-man attack, and one known as arguably the best receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., returning, the offense will be elite this season.

The Cleveland Browns defense

The Browns, on paper, have one of the most talented and daunting units on the defensive side of the ball. Led by All-Pro Myles Garrett - my personal pick at DPOY - Cleveland could be wreaking havoc on opposing offenses in 2021.

"He's got every tool you look for in a pass rusher."@mylesLgarrett has been ranked the top DE and No. 16 on the Top 100!



📺: #NFLTop100 Top 10 -- Saturday (4pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ZmbVbez98R — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 27, 2021

The already stacked defensive unit added players like Jadeveon Clowney, John Johnson, Troy Hill and Malik Jackson to ensure all positions on the defensive side of the ball are firmly intact. Expect the Cleveland Browns' defense to be top ten this season.

The rest of the AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers went 12-4 last season, but fell off a cliff, losing four of their last five games, including a loss in the Wild Card round to Cleveland. Their lack of adequate run blocking and a run game contributed to their demise.

This season, they have a relatively young offensive line inexperienced at lining up with each other; providing more questions in terms of protection than they had a season ago. There're also questions pertaining to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as he enters his 18th season at the age of 39.

The defense remains stout and as dominant as any in the league. But the combination of an aging QB with a less than adequate offensive line could cause numerous problems for the Black and Gold.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was in contention for the Offensive Rookie of the Year before his season-ending knee surgery. Nevertheless, the Bengals were in no position to compete for the AFC North. But this season, Cincinnati possess numerous players who can contribute to winning football.

The Bengals should see improvement in the 2021 season, with Joe Burrow returning and an offense featuring talented skill position players. But this is still the beginning of the rebuild and, as of now, they don't pose a threat to Baltimore, Pittsburgh or Cleveland.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and company continue to be consistently successful throughout the course of every season. Their approach to the game is simple: run the football. And with Jackson at the helm, it's still a difficult task to overcome.

Last season, the Ravens dominated the Browns, making Baltimore the biggest threat to Cleveland in the AFC North. However, the additions to the Browns' defense may serve as a deterrent to Jackson this season. Not to mention, offensively, the Browns will be coming into their second year in Stefanski's schemes.

The new and improved dynamic Browns offense, led by Mayfield, could prove to be overwhelming for the Ravens and their consistent ground-and-pound game. The Ravens could remain a formidable foe, but the Cleveland Browns could neutralize their offensive and defensive attack this season.

