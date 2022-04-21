NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel already hinted at 49ers exit on social media before trade request

San Francisco 49ers fans may be in a state of shock this week due to the trade demand from Deebo Samuel. It seemed earlier that he could hold out for a new deal but few expected him to want out for good.
However, those paying attention to social media could have gleaned some information that everything was not well.
Just recently, his own brother was stirring the pot with some interesting comments. That included a Facebook comment saying the receiver would not be a 49er for long. He walked back the comments, but they ended up being true. There was one post that seemed to prove there was tension in San Francisco.
Deebo Samuel made his salary demands clear with a comment
This saga got started a week ago when a friend of the receiver posted an Instagram picture with a caption reading:
"If it ain't $25M a year we don't want it."
Deebo Samuel liked the post, and the conversation got going. It did not take an internet sleuth to see that he liked the post. However, it was something that could have been easily missed or taken as a joke. 49ers fans who saw it as nothing are now wondering how they missed something right before their eyes.
Yet, there is another interesting wrinkle to this entire situation for those who felt like it came out of nowhere. NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the trade request came a week ago.
So, everything that has come out, including his brother's comments and his own Instagram likes, came after the request.
Those paying close attention may have been able to deciper that because, otherwise, it made no sense for a member of his own family to troll 49ers fans. Hindsight is always 20/20, as the saying goes.
So what comes next? The issue here does not appear to be money. So, a trade is likely the only option. This differs from a situation like that of Kyler Murray, where the player is using leverage for a larger deal.
Samuel knows he could get paid in San Francisco, but has casually mentioned for a week now that he wants to play elsewhere.
He finally addressed the situation Wednesday night, claiming only a select few people know the real story. He said it is only him, the 49ers, and his agent who know what is actually going on.
Yet again, this should not change anything given the reports that have come out. Samuel is likely just out to clear his own name against pushback from 49ers fans.
Now, fans know to keep a closer eye on social media activity of professional athletes. Paying close attention could reveal a player's future before the general public catches on.