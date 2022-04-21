NFL Rumors: Deebo Samuel already hinted at 49ers exit on social media before trade request

San Francisco 49ers fans may be in a state of shock this week due to the trade demand from Deebo Samuel. It seemed earlier that he could hold out for a new deal but few expected him to want out for good.

However, those paying attention to social media could have gleaned some information that everything was not well.

Just recently, his own brother was stirring the pot with some interesting comments. That included a Facebook comment saying the receiver would not be a 49er for long. He walked back the comments, but they ended up being true. There was one post that seemed to prove there was tension in San Francisco.

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 @TheSFNiners_ #49ers Deebo Samuel’s brother doubled-down and said Deebo “wont be a 49er” on the same Facebook post #49ers Deebo Samuel’s brother doubled-down and said Deebo “wont be a 49er” on the same Facebook post 😳 https://t.co/DIprbfjTM6

Deebo Samuel made his salary demands clear with a comment

Deebo Samuel in action

This saga got started a week ago when a friend of the receiver posted an Instagram picture with a caption reading:

"If it ain't $25M a year we don't want it."

Jets Central Station @JetsCStation



#Jets | #TakeFlight Deebo Samuels friend posted this on instagram the other day. $25 million would not make Samuel the highest paid receiver. If Douglass was willing to throw $30 million at Tyreek Hill, I can only imagine he would do the same to get Deebo Samuel. Deebo Samuels friend posted this on instagram the other day. $25 million would not make Samuel the highest paid receiver. If Douglass was willing to throw $30 million at Tyreek Hill, I can only imagine he would do the same to get Deebo Samuel. #Jets | #TakeFlight https://t.co/AjZRNuVKT7

Deebo Samuel liked the post, and the conversation got going. It did not take an internet sleuth to see that he liked the post. However, it was something that could have been easily missed or taken as a joke. 49ers fans who saw it as nothing are now wondering how they missed something right before their eyes.

Yet, there is another interesting wrinkle to this entire situation for those who felt like it came out of nowhere. NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the trade request came a week ago.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. The trade request came in more than a week ago, and the #49ers have been aware of Deebo’s feelings for a while. This is why there have been no talks. twitter.com/JeffDarlington… The trade request came in more than a week ago, and the #49ers have been aware of Deebo’s feelings for a while. This is why there have been no talks. twitter.com/JeffDarlington…

So, everything that has come out, including his brother's comments and his own Instagram likes, came after the request.

Those paying close attention may have been able to deciper that because, otherwise, it made no sense for a member of his own family to troll 49ers fans. Hindsight is always 20/20, as the saying goes.

So what comes next? The issue here does not appear to be money. So, a trade is likely the only option. This differs from a situation like that of Kyler Murray, where the player is using leverage for a larger deal.

Samuel knows he could get paid in San Francisco, but has casually mentioned for a week now that he wants to play elsewhere.

He finally addressed the situation Wednesday night, claiming only a select few people know the real story. He said it is only him, the 49ers, and his agent who know what is actually going on.

Deebo @19problemz 🏾. Reporters jobs is to make stories only people know the truth about situation is 49ers @ToryDandy and deebo Samuel🏾. Reporters jobs is to make stories only people know the truth about situation is 49ers @ToryDandy and deebo Samuel 🙏🏾.

Yet again, this should not change anything given the reports that have come out. Samuel is likely just out to clear his own name against pushback from 49ers fans.

Now, fans know to keep a closer eye on social media activity of professional athletes. Paying close attention could reveal a player's future before the general public catches on.

