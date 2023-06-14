NFL Rumors: Giants look to attract Saquon Barkley with $14M offer as RB hints at sitting out

Saquon Barkley has an official offer on the table from the New York Giants. As he holds out for a long-term deal and refuses to sign the franchise tag, the Giants were forced to give him something more concrete.

The offer was separately reported to be worth up to $14 million, per

"Update: The Giants have now placed their pre-franchise tag offer back on the table for RB Saquon Barkley, per [Ian Rapoport]. It was taken off back in March when they tagged him but now it's back on. The offer was separately reported to be worth up to $14 million, per @njdotcom."

According to this report, the Giants initially offered him this contract before they decided to place the franchise tag on him. Running backs are not being paid as well as they have been historically, so Barkley was looking to change that.

As the Giants face the potential reality of their star running back not suiting up for them, they've decided to reopen negotiations. If Barkley didn't accept this offer the first time around, he likely won't accept it now.

However, it can start the negotiations and at least show the running back that the team wants to keep him around.

For what it's worth, $14 million a season would make him the third-highest paid running back in the league right now. After a breakout season, Barkley may be looking for more than that, though.

Will Saquon Barkley sign with the New York Giants?

Saquon Barkley doesn't have a lot of leverage with the New York Giants during contract negotiations. Since they've placed the tag on him, he can't test the open market. Additionally, the open market hasn't been kind to running backs lately.

Saquon Barkley wants a new deal

He wants more money, but the only way to get that is to not play for the team that he believes isn't paying up. That means he can hold out and sit out during the season, but that might not really help his case.

However, his current holdout did at least get the Giants to offer him a real contract again. It may be signed or it may not, but he was at least successful in that aspect.

