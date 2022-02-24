NFL Rumors: Insider believes Aaron Rodgers-Brian Gutekunst likely to be at loggerheads again

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers came to an understanding last summer that resulted in him finally returning to the team in time for training camp.

As Rodgers is set to make his decision soon, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst may be going back on a verbal agreement that both sides had.

In his press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Gutekunst was asked about the possibility of trading Rodgers.

It was reported that he and the Packers agreed that if he wanted to be traded after the 2021 NFL season, then they would honor his wishes and trade him.

With the quarterback's decision looming and to be announced soon, Gutekunst told reporters that he wasn't necessarily going to do so.

"That was not something I told him."

According to NBC's Mike Florio, an unnamed source close to the situation believes that the Super Bowl winning quarterback wasn't very happy with Gutekunst's response on Wednesday.

Many people believe that this will cause turmoil between both parties yet again. Gutekunst is claiming he didn't make that promise to Rodgers, meaning he doesn't need to abide by it.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on whether he would trade Aaron Rodgers if the QB wants to play elsewhere. “Those are some hypotheticals. We’re not gonna go down that road.”Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on whether he would trade Aaron Rodgers if the QB wants to play elsewhere. https://t.co/6jc0fzRAJH

With Aaron Rodgers announcement looming, how will Green Bay respond?

Aaron Rodgers' issues initially began with the Green Bay Packers because he said that he didn't have enough say in what was happening behind the scenes.

He felt, as a veteran quarterback with the team, that he should have been able to voice his opinions on trades, draft picks, etc.

After holding out last offseason, he and the Packers sat down and came to a mutual understanding just in time for the start of training camp.

At the time, the NFL MVP agreed to play for the team in 2021, but that he was in the driver's seat when it came to what would happen in 2022.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

With the Packers' season ending in the NFC divisional round and now the quarterback winning his second consecutive NFL MVP award, he has said that he is pondering his future.

Just this week, he has said that he is considering all of his options. Now, with a decision imminent, it appears that the Packers may not give him exactly what he wants.

With Gutekunst saying on Wednesday that he wasn't going to talk about speculation and that he wouldn't discuss trade offers for his quarterback, could another holdout be on the horizon?

If the Packers don't agree to trade him, then it's possible that he may just refuse to play, just as he did last summer.

Edited by Adam Dickson