NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt linked with Tom Brady-esque retirement move

J.J. Watt and Tom Brady both announced their retirement from the National Football League at the end of the 2022 season. The former defensive end spent 12 seasons in the NFL. However, it does not appear that he will be relaxing now that he is retired.

He and his wife Kealia recently revealed that they have purchased a stake in the English football club Burnley FC. But, like Tom Brady, could he be arranging a retirement gig?

And now, as everyone had been assuming for a while, J.J. Watt is reportedly being sought after to join NBC Sports and their new Big Ten coverage. Starting in 2023, NBC Sports will now broadcast Big Ten conference games and a weekly studio show that will be hosted by Maria Taylor.

Throughout the season, the broadcast will travel to campuses across the conference, and adding Watt may be the next step. But, it appears that other networks are also trying to hire the former NFL defensive end as well.

"Who will be joining Perry and Taylor is still in flux, but NBC is hoping to land Big Ten legend J.J. Watt. The future Hall of Famer is an obvious fit having played at Wisconsin and would likely have a significant role on Sunday Night Football as well. However, Watt is being courted by multiple networks and thus might not ultimately land at NBC. Another name in the mix is Michael Robinson, who has been an analyst for NFL Network and additionally worked with NBC on USFL broadcasts."-Ben Koo from Awful Announcing

Watt, who played for Wisconsin would be a great addition to the NBC Sports lineup with his knowledge of the game and conference. While he apparently is still in talks with the network, nothing is set in stone as of yet.

Exploring Tom Brady's broadcasting deal in numbers

In the spring of 2022, Tom Brady signed a ten-year broadcasting contract with FOX Sports. The deal was contingent on when he decided to retire from the National Football League.

After he announced, that he was officially retiring in March, it appeared Tom Brady was headed for the booth. But, shortly after he said that he would start at FOX in 2024. Giving him one year of being fully retired and preparing for his gig in the booth.

So, how much will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback earn when he officially starts at FOX? The contract is said to be worth around $375 million which would make him the highest-paid announcer in sports.

Recently, Brady's contract with FOX Sports was put into question as he gets closer to purchasing a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. It appears though that since he doesn't have a front office position at the network, it won't conflict with his contract.

