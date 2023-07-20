NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson tapped up to star in Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback

Russell Wilson is coming off arguably the most publicized and worst season of his career. With the shock of the implosion now digested, at least one force is rumored to be aiming to boost his public image ahead of the 2023 season.

Netflix's new Quarterback series is rumored to be interested in pursuing the quarterback and has already taken steps to make it a reality for season two.

According to NFL Notifications, producers of the show have already reached out to Russell Wilson's representatives about a potential deal.

The Broncos didn't get selected for Hard Knocks, but Quarterback could be the next best thing for his fans and those interested to get an up-close look at his relationship with Sean Payton.

It also would likely pull back the curtain on what his life in Denver really looks like outside of practice, including a behind-the-scenes look at his personal life with Ciara.

In season one of the docuseries, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota served as the stars of the program, with all three quarterback's wives getting a sizable chunk of the screentime.

The program gave an up-close look as Mahomes won Super Bowl LVII and Kirk Cousins took the NFL by storm in the regular season.

The program also paid close attention to Mariota, who ultimately got benched for Desmond Ridder.

Expectations for potential Russell Wilson-led Quarterback season

Russell Wilson and Ciara at 2022 US Open - Day 5

If No. 3 gets selected to participate in season two of the show, expect him to be mic'd up for the duration of the year.

Season one of the program showed a somewhat darker side of Mahomes on the field as he called out opponents behind closed doors and to their faces on the field. Some will be hoping for a similar revelation for "Mr Positivity" in Denver.

Basically, the first season of the show followed the biggest name in the game, a long-time, well-known franchise quarterback that has yet to get over the big hump and an aspiring veteran quarterback fighting to hold onto his job.

If they keep the pattern the same in season two, which bucket would Wilson fall into?

Most immediately would write off the Mahomes-sized bucket, but a return to form season would place him in the Cousins-sized bucket.

However, if things go off the rails, he could easily fall into the Mariota-sized bucket. It will be up to Sean Payton to decide where he'll fit in 2023.

