NFL trade deadline: 3 reasons why Packers should not sign Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr

As the NFL trade deadline gets closer, the expectation is that the Green Bay Packers will be one of the most active teams looking to strengthen their roster. The Packers are in a bid to mount a Super Bowl challenge in what could be Aaron Rodgers' final season in Green Bay.

But this doesn't mean they should make every move that's available with the expectation of winning the title this year and jeopardizing their future.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been spotted as a possible trade option for the Packers, but while his talent is undeniable, trading for the Cleveland Browns player would be a bad move by Green Bay in both the short and the long term.

🚨 HYPOTHETICAL TRADE 🚨



Packers Receive: Odell Beckham Jr.



Browns Receive: Marcedes Lewis, 2022 3rd and 2023 5th



Packers Receive: Odell Beckham Jr.

Browns Receive: Marcedes Lewis, 2022 3rd and 2023 5th

Thoughts?

#1 - Salary cap

If you take a closer look at the Packers' salary cap for 2022, well, they better win the Super Bowl this year, because their financial situation is nearly impossible to manage next season: Green Bay are $30 million over the salary cap, and that's not even factoring in a possible Davante Adams extension.

Beckham Jr. has no dead money remaining on his contract next year, so the Packers could at least trade for him and not have to carry his salary next year. However, they need all the rollover cap from 2021 that they can carry, so using the remaining money on Beckham would be a bad move.



The Packers have $5.3 million in cap space. Unless they extend someone by literally Tuesday morning, it’s not possible. FanDuel @FanDuel 🚨 HYPOTHETICAL TRADE 🚨



Packers Receive: Odell Beckham Jr.



Browns Receive: Marcedes Lewis, 2022 3rd and 2023 5th



Beckham's salary for the rest of the season is just a shade under $7.7 million.The Packers have $5.3 million in cap space. Unless they extend someone by literally Tuesday morning, it's not possible.

It's also worth noting that, since the Packers are so short on cap, the way to clean up their financial mess would be through draft picks. They won't get Beckham Jr. for free, and spending a high draft pick on a player that's only going to be in your team for two or three months is an awful move.

#2 - Fit-wise

Odell doesn't really fit what the Packers offense executes in Matt LaFleur's system. His role as the X receiver, who aligns solely with one of the sides on the field, would clash with Davante Adams, and Adams is probably the best receiver in the league right now. There would be no room for him as a starter — and you would never trade high picks in November for a player that will not start for your team.

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

#3 - Odell's production

Beckham Jr. is definitely a household name in the league, but clearly his production has fallen off a cliff since he was traded from the New York Giants to the Browns. Now that Cleveland is a team more prone to running the ball, his numbers have dropped considerably just like his own individual level.

What it would take to trade for Beckham doesn't justify what he would bring to the Packers. Green Bay are better off without him.

Edited by Piyush Bisht