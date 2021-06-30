NFL Trade Rumors: 5 deals that should happen before the trade deadline

Every NFL team has the opportunity to make a trade before Week 8 of the NFL season. There have been some excellent trades during the NFL's trade deadline, but there have also been some head-scratchers as well.

The 2021-2022 NFL trade deadline can rearrange the NFL and blow up the season. Many big-named NFL stars have been swarming around trade rumors all off-season. The NFL trade deadline is a long way from now, but five trades should happen before the trade deadline expires.

2021-2022 NFL trade deadline moves that need to be made

Former Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay

#1 Phillip Lindsay

Deal: Houston Texans trade Phillip Lindsay to the Dolphins for a 2022 third-round draft pick

The Houston Texans running back room is off-crowded heading into the 2021-2022 season. The Texans currently have David Johnson, Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay. That's a lot of mouths to feed and there's only one football.

Phillip Lindsay didn't carry the ball 20 times in a game in 2018 – yet still managed over 1,000 yards pic.twitter.com/MRcLcpyNrO — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2019

Phillip Lindsay has the most value when it comes to trade. The Texans will shop Lindsay around during the trade deadline after realizing that Johnson and Ingram are good enough. Miami will need a running back, and giving up a third-round pick is an excellent deal for Lindsay.

#2 Marlon Mack

Deal: Indianapolis Colts trade Marlon Mack to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2023 second-round pick

Arizona signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner this off-season. Indianapolis have three good running backs on their depth chart heading into the upcoming season. With Jonathan Taylor taking over the bulk of the Colts' carries, Indianapolis will have the opportunity to shop Marlon Mack for draft capital.

The Cardinals will need depth in the running back position before making their final push in the playoffs. Marlon Mack gives Kyler Murray a running back who can catch the football out of the backfield. Arizona will have the best of both worlds with Conner and Mack.

#3 Jimmy Garoppolo

Deal: San Francisco 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Houston Texans for a 2022 second-round pick

Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been cloudy since they drafted Trey Lance. Garoppolo took the news about Lance and embraced it. The 49ers have stuck to their word regarding Jimmy G being their guy heading into the 2021 season.

One trade every NFL team should offer before training camp.



All 32 here ✍️



(via B/R’s @Chris_Roling)https://t.co/NUwlVDrAJ1 pic.twitter.com/J5yDjoLUVq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 23, 2021

The Houston Texans are going to need a quarterback for the future. Jimmy Garoppolo can settle in and spend the rest of his NFL career with the Texans. Kyle Shanahan will have a tight leash on Garoppolo, and if the 49ers struggle, it's almost guaranteed that Lance will start sooner rather than later.

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton

#4 Cam Newton

Deal: New England Patriots trade Cam Newton to the Washington Football Team for a 2023 third-round draft pick

Cam Newton was linked with Washington this off-season before resigning with New England. Mac Jones is the future of the Patriots franchise and will get his opportunity in 2021. Once Mac Jones proves that he can lead the Patriots into the future, Cam Newton will be on the move.

Ron Rivera wouldn't turn down another shot at coaching Cam Newton. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a crafty veteran, but his playoff success is non-existent. Washington will need a quarterback that has had success in the playoffs, and Cam Newton will be their best option at the time.

#5 Leighton Vander Esch

Deal: Dallas Cowboys trade Leighton Vander Esch to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2022 fourth-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys rejected the option to pick up Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option. Vander Esch has had one good season for the Cowboys since being drafted. Las Vegas needs a lot of help on defense and can receive Leighton Vander Esch for a reasonable price.

Dallas receives more draft capital to help towards rebuilding its defense. It's a win for both the Raiders and Cowboys. Las Vegas gets a former NFL All-Rookie team selection and a linebacker that is still young.

Edited by Rohit Mishra