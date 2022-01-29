NFL Trade Rumors: Analyst believes Steelers have genuine "interest" in roping in Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the offseason in unfamiliar territory. On Thursday morning, two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger confirmed all of the speculation and officially announced his retirement from the National Football League.

For the first time in 18 seasons, there is a big question mark as to who will be the starting quarterback for the team come Week one of next season.

The Steelers do have two in-house options (Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins) for a starting quarterback, but neither seem to have impressed the loyal fan base. Historically, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't used a significant number of draft picks to acquire a "big name" quarterback.

The organization is known for drafting and developing quarterbacks, which has helped lead to the team's success.

But rumors continue to swirl that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is likely to leave this offseason, may be a good option for Pittsburgh.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark said on the most recent episode of ESPN's Get Up that he feels Aaron Rodgers would be a perfect fit in the black and gold.

Clark said Rodgers knows what it takes to play for an organization with a history of much success through the years. But he added that he doesn't know if Pittsburgh will be able to pull off a trade of that caliber.

"But when you think about Pittsburgh and what that organization means, who understands what it's like to play for one of the most more historically revered or organizations more than Aaron Rodgers? He's been a Green Bay Packer his entire career. He knows what it means when certain logos carry a different level of weight when you walk past Lombardi trophies your entire career, and so that is something that I would be extremely interested in and the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in. I just don't know if they have what it takes to get it done." Ryan Clark

Would QB Aaron Rodgers be a good fit for the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers would be able to handle what it means to be the quarterback for such a storied organization. However, a trade between Pittsburgh and Green Bay will expect to yield a significant return.

The last time Pittsburgh gave up a first-round draft pick was to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins.

Blitzburgh✨ @Blitz_Burgh #NFL Najee Harris on who he wants the Steelers to go after to be their next quarterback: “Deshaun Watson is always in there. Aaron Rodgers, I like. Even guys like Jimmy G, I like him too. Just a guy that wants to come in there and compete." #Steelers Najee Harris on who he wants the Steelers to go after to be their next quarterback: “Deshaun Watson is always in there. Aaron Rodgers, I like. Even guys like Jimmy G, I like him too. Just a guy that wants to come in there and compete." #Steelers #NFL

Free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft will be the last moves that current general manager Kevin Colbert will make before his retirement the day after the draft.

Aaron Rodgers would have a great chance for success with Pittsburgh as he would have offensive weapons such as Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.

The Packers' quarterback is known to make something out of nothing, so his possible arrival with the Steelers would be exactly what is needed to not only win the division but to also compete with the AFC elite in the playoffs.

