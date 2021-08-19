NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Bengals ready to move on from Jessie Bates?

Jessie Bates is one of the most underrated players in the league. He doesn't get much recognition because the Cincinnati Bengals have a 12-35-1 record since he was drafted, and their defense didn't stand out much. But his play as a safety is way above average.

Even though he was playing with suspect teammates, especially a group of EDGEs who couldn't pressure a quarterback, and a group of cornerbacks who couldn't cover, Bates was still a star for the Bengals' defense, allowing 19 catches in 35 targets and breaking up 12 throws.

Bates is a rare case of a quality young player in Cincinnati, a team that lacks his kind of talent. What should've been an easy decision for the Bengals, though, is becoming a complicated issue, regarding a contract extension for one of the league's best safeties.

Discussions between Bates and the Bengals have stalled

There are no doubts that Bates has established himself as one of the league's top safeties last year. He's a cornerstone for a team that lacks talent in all levels across the defense, so extending his contract wasn't supposed to be an issue for the Bengals.

But discussions between the player and the safety have stalled recently, and it seems that an agreement won't be reached until the next offseason. Bates did a fabulous job covering the middle of the field last year, a rare display of quality in one of the league's most inconsistent secondaries. But Cincinnati still aren't pulling the trigger on a new deal.

The safety position is the one that gets the least amount of money over the defense. But after Jamal Adams' contract extension, the market has been reset. And considering Bates is still young (24) and already has an All-Pro honor, he surely is looking to become the best-paid safety in the league.

Unfortunately, the Bengals are one of the teams that spend the least amount of money in the NFL. So both sides will have to work through this issue if they want to continue this partnership.

Will the Bengals let Bates hit the market?

If Bates' contract doesn't get extended until the season starts, the Bengals will surely use their franchise tag on him to keep him on the roster for at least one more season while they discuss an extension.

For the safety, the best thing he could do is probably stay in Cincinnati. Not only is the organization going through a fine rebuild, with lots of talent on the offense, with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase leading the charge, the market has been tough with the safety position in recent years.

Contract negotiations have stalled recently between Bates and the Bengals. But there's a lot of time to reach a deal. Bates and the Bengals should stay together for the long haul.

