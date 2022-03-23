NFL Trade Rumors: Former NFL QB highlights ideal landing spot for Browns wantaway star Baker Mayfield

Deshaun Watson is in, and Baker Mayfield is out of Cleveland. Where will Mayfield land? One NFL analyst said there's only one team left for him to consider. Speaking on Get Up, Robert Griffin III laid it all out as to why Mayfield needs to go to the Seattle Seahawks. Here's what he had to say:

"Well, for Baker [Mayfield], it seems like the Seattle Seahawks are the only team left and the Browns have no trade leverage because they brought in Deshaun Watson so whatever they're asking for they got to bring it down tremendously, otherwise they're gonna have to pay Baker Mayfield $18.9 million."

The former quarterback continued, explaining why Mayfield is superior to Drew Lock, even referencing Lock's famous rap on the sidelines of a Broncos game:

"But let me make the case for Seattle to bring in Baker Mayfield and not rock with Drew Lock and his rapping ways. Baker is a galvanizing player. He's a player that is willing to put everything on the line for his team as he played injured for the Browns last year."

Finally, he said that Mayfield is a player who has a personality that could galvanize Seattle's fanbase in a different but equally effective way to how Wilson did. Here's how he put it:

"And maybe he's just the right type of personality that they need to make their fan game, their fan base capture that imagination again Russell Wilson's departure."

Baker Mayfield's career

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Of course, the Seahawks moving on from Russell Wilson got them several draft picks and players, but they also lost their quarterback. If the team gets the Browns quarterback, they would have a solution. Granted, it would be unclear how long the solution would last.

If the quarterback struggles in 2022, it will be seen as a one-year solution. However, if he can stick around for a while, the fanbase will feel like they have a shot each season with the quarterback. When the quarterback arrived in Cleveland, he walked into a situation where the team had nearly had two winless seasons in a row.

At the end of his tenure, he has helped bring the team out of the doldrums. The team went from nearly winless to a favorite to make the playoffs on his watch. Of course, the quarterback was not without his flaws. In his career, he's had a consistent pattern of alternating highly productive seasons with unimpressive seasons.

If he goes to Seattle, there's a chance those unproductive seasons could follow. In his rookie season, he threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In 2019, he threw for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In 2020, he threw for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2021, he threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Edited by Piyush Bisht