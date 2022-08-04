NFL Trade Rumors: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. linked with move to Dallas Cowboys

Over the last several years, Odell Beckham Jr. has worn several jerseys.

He is currently rehabbing after tearing his ACL in last year's Super Bowl. But when he is fit again, the wide receiver will undoubtedly receive plenty of opportunities. After Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead revealed interest in Beckham Jr. late last month, many assumed the two parties would reunite.

However, one NFL analyst has pressured the wide receiver to forsake the Rams and head for an NFC East franchise. Speaking on Get Up via Total Pro Sports, Mike Tannenbaum recommended the Dallas Cowboys to pick up Odell Beckham Jr.

“Go get OBJ right now! Have him rehab as a Cowboy, learn the offense, so whenever he’s ready to go he can hit the ground running.”

How Odell Beckham Jr. could fit with the Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

After the loss of Amari Cooper, one of the big expectations of the NFL zeitgeist is that the Cowboys will see a dropoff in offensive power in the passing game. In his four seasons with the team, Cooper earned 1000 yards twice. As such, by subtracting him from the equation, Dallas has lost a key contributor out wide.

If the team picks up Odell Beckham Jr., they have a shot to fill the gap left by Cooper. Of course, one key variable in the equation is CeeDee Lamb. With Cooper gone, Lamb will be looking to solidify himself at the top of the depth chart.

However, that leaves a bit of a vacancy in his old spot and once Beckham Jr. is healthy, he could slide into that position.

Over the course of his career, Odell Beckham Jr. has had five seasons in which he has earned more than 1000 yards. Since 2019, however, he has failed to earn a single one.

That said, he's been marred by a quarterback who is competing with Sam Darnold right now. On a loaded Rams team, he was able to earn five receiving touchdowns in eight games, per Pro Football Reference.

Beckham Jr. will turn 30 this November, but the Cowboys could get a couple of years with him before letting him go. However, with his recent injury, there are worries about his ability to stay healthy.

But if Dallas is serious about winning a Super Bowl, they need as many Super Bowl veterans as possible, and Beckham Jr. certainly checks that box.

Will the wide receiver don the starred helmet this season?

