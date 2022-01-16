NFL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Brian Flores sacking has big implication on Dolphins trade for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains involved in trade rumors after sitting out the entire 2021 NFL season. His absence this season may have been a combination of two things. He is dealing with a legal situation off the field, but has also demanded a trade from the team. Rumor has it that Watson will never play for the Texans again.

The Miami Dolphins were the team most involved in all of the Deshaun Watson trade rumors over the last year. There were rumors that they were not satisfied with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now that the season is over, there may be more clarity on the situation. One NFL analyst reports that the firing of head coach Brian Flores may be an indicator of what to expect from the Dolphins rumors.

What the Brian Flores firing could mean for the Dolphins rumored pursuit of Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that when the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores following the 2021 NFL season, it also affected the possibility of them pursuing Deshaun Watson in the trade market.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With Brian Flores out in Miami, the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone, per sources. Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not. With Brian Flores out in Miami, the chances of the Dolphins pursuing or acquiring Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson are greatly diminished, if not gone, per sources. Flores had an interest in exploring a Watson deal, but others in organization, including owner Steven Ross, did not.

In a statement by Schefter, he implied it was Brian Flores who was most interested in acquiring Watson to replace Tua Tagvailoa. Many others in the organization, including owner Steven Ross, were not necessarily on board with the idea. Instead, the Dolphins organization as a whole believes in their young quarterback and wants to continue developing his talent.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Source with direct knowledge confirms national reports from a short time ago that the Dolphins are planning to move forward with Tua as their starter barring something unforeseen. This is what Grier wants, and Ross is fine with it. Source with direct knowledge confirms national reports from a short time ago that the Dolphins are planning to move forward with Tua as their starter barring something unforeseen. This is what Grier wants, and Ross is fine with it.

There have been several reports floating around that the Dolphins want to move forward in the 2022 NFL season with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. This could be why they released Brian Flores from the team. If Flores didn't believe in Tagovailoa as a starting quarterback, it would be a major difference of opinion with the front office.

Flores helped the Dolphins achieve a 19-14 combined record over the last two seasons, finishing above .500 in both of them. He figures to be one of the most popular head coaching targets this offseason, as several teams have already expressed some interest.

Tagovailoa has been decent in his two seasons in the NFL. Across the 23 games played, he has recorded 4,467 passing yards with 27 touchdwons and 15 interceptions. The last time Watson played in the 2020 season, he recorded 4,823 passing yards, the most in the NFL. He also threw for 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Deshaun Watson would have clearly been an upgrade from Tua Tagovailoa, where they currently stand in their careers. The Miami Dolphins believe that we haven't yet seen the best of Tagovailoa, and that he will develop into a better quarterback with the right head coach. Apparently, Brian Flores didn't share the same vision.

Edited by Windy Goodloe