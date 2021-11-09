NFL Trade Rumors: Which teams offered 3 1st-Round picks for Deshaun Watson on trade deadline?

The Deshaun Watson story has been around for the entirety of 2021 and is not likely to go away anytime soon. That said, several teams were allegedly interested in being the resting spot for Watson as the trade deadline came and went. The interested teams had all hit a wall with their current quarterbacks and were considering moving mountains to land Watson as they watched their season ebb.

The 26-year-old quarterback is at the center of 22 lawsuits alleging "sexual assault and misconduct," according to Bleacher Report. As a result, Watson hasn't played a snap in the NFL this season while he waits for a legal resolution. However, three teams were willing to trade three first-round picks for the quarterback. Here's a look at the teams and why they came close to pulling the trigger.

Which teams were close to landing Deshaun Watson?

Miami Dolphins

Arguably the most public of the four teams to be interested in Watson, the 2021 season has been a sobering nightmare for the franchise. They entered the season after enduring a year of "tanking for Tua," a year of developing the rookie, and it has resulted in a 2-7 record through nine games.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: Former #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr officially hits waivers today. Meanwhile, a closer look at what's next for #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) and #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (finger). From @GMFB: Former #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr officially hits waivers today. Meanwhile, a closer look at what's next for #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) and #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (finger). https://t.co/QlEVF6J6Vq

With a ready-made quarterback potentially available in Watson, the Dolphins were close to desperate enough to end their quarterback search that seemingly no price was too high. However, due to Watson's ongoing legal issues, the Dolphins elected to say "no."

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are also in the midst of a disappointing turn of events after starting 3-0 and have since fallen to 4-5. With the acquisition of Darnold after spending a year with Teddy Bridgewater, it is clear that the Panthers don't want a rookie quarterback. As such, Watson is a tantalizing prospect. That said, they also said "no" based on too many unknowns regarding his future.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos picked up Teddy Bridgewater this offseason and were rumored to be inches away from landing Aaron Rodgers. Many would say the team has a quality roster and is only lacking a quarterback. As such, when the Broncos slid in October after starting 3-0, the prospect of landing a ready-made veteran quarterback was a tempting idea.

However, the price was ultimately too high and the team has decided to roll with Bridgewater for the rest of the season. However, Denver may be interested in Watson in the offseason if he is still available.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles thought they could replicate Carson Wentz's second-year jump with Jalen Hurts. At 3-6, it is clear that Wentz's situation is not easy to replicate. The Eagles likely realized that this season, which is why they decided to look into Watson's situation.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

However, they've elected to wait and see what happens to Watson before making a big splash. If Hurts were to take off in the meantime, that would be acceptable to the team as well.

