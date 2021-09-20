NFL Trade Rumors: Washington emerge as potential landing spot for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo 

Since the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance in the first-round this year, rumors have continued about the future of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Will Garoppolo win the starting job? Will he get traded?

The 49ers continued with the narrative that Garoppolo would begin the season as the starting quarterback. But early in the Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Lance made his first appearance and the first quarter, which would end in a touchdown drive.

It boosts his trade value for mid-season, or the offseason, and keeps this team competitive in the brutal NFC West.



The Eagles should be a better barometer

If Jimmy Garoppolo consistently plays like he did on Sunday, it is 100% the best case scenario for this franchise. It boosts his trade value for mid-season, or the offseason, and keeps this team competitive in the brutal NFC West. The Eagles should be a better barometer



It boosts his trade value for mid-season, or the offseason, and keeps this team competitive in the brutal NFC West.



The Eagles should be a better barometer

#49wz

While Garoppolo still took the majority of the snaps, it showed just how comfortable the 49ers were in trusting Lance with the football. Which, of course, has sparked more talk about the 49ers willingness trade Garoppolo this season.

Could Washington make a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

The Washington Football Team will be without their starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for approximately six to eight weeks as he tries to rehab a hip injury. Fitzpatrick chose the rehab option over possible surgery, meaning if that doesn't work, he might need to undergo surgery to repair the injured hip. That could possibly cause Washington to be without Fitzpatrick for an extended period of time.

Washington went with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke for the Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. Heinicke was 34/46 for 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, leading Washington to a win that ended with a game-winning field goal.

If given the opportunity to get a seasoned veteran like Garoppolo, would Washington make the trade? Garoppolo would be the answer to the quarterback issue that Washington has had for the last few seasons: stability. Washington continuously deals with quarterback issues and has to find a new one every season, sometimes more than once a season.

Unfortunately for Garoppolo, it seems that yet another team is willing to trade him mid-season. The Patriots traded Garoppolo in October 2017 after sitting behind Tom Brady for three seasons. In 2019, Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, in which the team was defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a young offense that Washington has, adding a reliable quarterback, who is still just 29 years old, and has a lot of experience. Washington would likely have to give up first-round draft picks to get a deal complete with the San Francisco 49ers. But with the endless issues that Washington has under center, it might need to at least be considered.

