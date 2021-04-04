Russell Wilson has hit back at trade rumors once again. This time it's for a team that's not on his four-team list. The Philadelphia Eagles have been stockpiling future draft picks and they are doing it for one reason.

Howie Roseman will make a run at Russell Wilson if the Seattle Seahawks make him available through a trade. With Jalen Hurts and a stockpile of draft picks, the NFL executive feels that the Eagles will be the front runners to land Wilson if he does become available. The big question now is, will Russell Wilson add the Philadelphia Eagles to his list of four teams?

NFL Trade Rumors: Will Russell Wilson add one more team to his list of teams he's willing to be traded to?

Russell Wilson currently has four teams that he's interested in when it comes to trade landing spots. The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia is the only team that could offer the best trade packages for Wilson.

There's still one thing that needs to happen before the Eagles can acquire Wilson; he needs to add them to his list. Russell Wilson has a no trade clause, which means he'll have to approve the trade before it can go through. That's the problem that Seattle has with trading Wilson because the four teams have talent, but they're not willing to part ways with that talent.

It'll be interesting to see how the situation between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks pans out throughout the 2021-2022 NFL season. Things could get really interesting between Wilson and the Seahawks. If things go south fast during the 2021-2022 NFL season, it could benefit the Eagles.

The rumors surrounding the Eagles and Russell Wilson will make Jalen Hurts wonder how committed the Eagles are to Hurts. Jalen Hurts will learn throughout his career that the NFL is business and it doesn't pay to get attached to one NFL team. He'll also learn not to buy into rumors because they don't always workout.

If Russell Wilson expands his list of teams and the Philadelphia Eagles are on that list, we could potentially see Jalen Hurts in a new uniform on Sundays during the 2022-2023 NFL season. The 2021-2022 NFL season is already full of unknowns picking up where the 2020 season left off.