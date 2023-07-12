NFL Rumors: Trevor Lawrence to surpass Patrick Mahomes' $45,000,000 salary as Jags QB prepares for mammoth extension

There was a time when Patrick Mahomes' mega deal was record-setting and shocking, but several quarterbacks have since reset the market even further and Trevor Lawrence could be next. The Jacksonville Jaguars star is on an upward trend that saw him lead the Jags to the playoffs and earn a win last season.

Lawrence is emerging as a top quarterback and was the first overall selection in 2021. As a result, the Jaguars will be heavily inclined to lock him up for a long time with a lot of money.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry said via Sports Illustrated:

"You probably see two deals done before the regular season starts this year in Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.”

He continued, stating that those deal will likely be very high and Lawrence will stand to benefit from that:

“Now, those two deals will likely set the floor for Trevor Lawrence. If Trevor Lawrence can build upon what he did last year, we’re probably going to be north of $55 million per year and the overall guarantees will probably be $200 million plus $150 million guaranteed at the time of signing. It would be a four, five-year extension most likely, so you have him under contract for six or seven total years.”

Mahomes' deal was once considered outlandish, but he's now the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the league, which is actually tremendous value. It's very possible that after Burrow, Herbert and Lawrence get extended, Mahomes barely cracks the top 10.



After his rookie year, Trevor Lawrence looked like he was more in line with a bust than someone who might be one of the NFL's highest paid players ever. The Urban Meyer pairing did not work and he struggled.

Trevor Lawrence has developed into a great player

Now, he's on pace to earn himself a very nice contract and be the future of the Jaguars. It's hard to ask for much more from a number one overall pick and Lawrence has provided that and more.

