NFL Trade Rumors: No set timetable for Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo trades

The NFL trade market has raised a few eyebrows in the last few weeks. Top quarterbacks stole the limelight from March Madness following blockbuster moves involving Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz. Even seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a brief retirement, while Aaron Rodgers committed to a reported $50 million per year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

There's more to come. Cleveland Browns star Baker Mayfield and San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are expected to make moves before the 2022 NFL Draft in April. According to The Athletic, both Mayfield and Garoppolo are in no rush as they are dealing with a 'unique set of circumstances'.

NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield and Jimmy G still hopeful of moves

The Browns secured a mega deal with Watson, signaling the end of Mayfield's time in Cleveland. Surprisingly, there have been no takers for the Browns' former No.1 overall pick. The NFL franchise is also reportedly eyeing a first-round pick in exchange for Mayfield, which is a stumbling block for interested teams.

on Baker Mayfield requesting a trade "I think he's lost most of the people that were in his corner"

The options are far more limited for the 26-year-old quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts landed Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons reacted quickly to replace the veteran quarterback with Marcus Mariota. The Athletic's report further states that Mayfield's camp had discussions with quarterback-needy teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, but there wasn't a set deadline for the final call.

Meanwhile, Garoppolo has quite a few admirers in the NFL despite injury concerns and indifferent form last season. The 49ers will let their star quarterback leave only if there's a lucrative offer on the table. Coach Kyle Shanahan is still unsure if Trey Lance can lead the offense. That skepticism is said to have delayed Garoppolo's rumored exit.

Lance will have his work cut out in the offseason workout program knowing that he can impress coach Shanahan and become San Francisco's starting quarterback. Garoppolo, who is nursing a right shoulder injury, will only be available after minicamp. That leaves the door open for the 49ers to evaluate their options before rushing to offload Garoppolo.

There will be interest from a host of teams like the Seahawks, Panthers, Houston Texans and even the New York Giants. One move could lead to several other moves, so teams are refraining from making any premature decisions this month.

