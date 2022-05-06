NFL Trade Rumors: Pete Carroll doesn’t envision Seahawks making move for Baker Mayfield or any veteran QB 

The Seattle Seahawks appeared to be one of the NFL's most quarterback-needy teams entering the draft. After trading Russell Wilson, Seattle's quarterback room consisted of underwhelming options, Drew Lock and Geno Smith. After passing on a quarterback in the draft, many have linked them to trade for Baker Mayfield.

However, head coach Pete Carroll has revealed that the team's plans don't include a trade for a veteran quarterback such as Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo. Caroll spoke to Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM in Seattle on Thursday.

While Carroll said he doesn't envision the team trading for a quarterback, he contradicted himself slightly by saying they're always looking at what's out there. Caroll said:

"We're always competing. I'm not saying anything you didn't think I was going to say, but fortunately, that's always been the way we've operated, and it fits again. So we're looking. I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don't see that happening. But we're certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we're just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There's always possibilities, so we keep open to that."

It's noteworthy to mention Carroll hasn't always followed through on his word in the past. At the NFL scouting combine, the Seahawks' head coach backed Wilson as their quarterback for years to come.

While Carroll may like Lock and Smith, a trade for Mayfield or someone else wouldn't be surprising given his comments to the media in the past that didn't accurately depict the franchise's plans.

The Seahawks plan to start Lock or Smith is puzzling

Thursday wasn't the first time Carroll has publically given his vote of confidence in his quarterback room. During the draft, after it was apparent Seattle was out of the quarterback market, Carroll spoke to NFL Network host Rich Eisen.

Carroll told Eisen then that he was happy with who they had, which is a statement that's puzzled many Seahawks fans and analysts.

Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson Asked by Rich Eisen about possibly adding a QB, Pete Carroll said the Seahawks are really happy with what they have but added, "We're always looking."



Obviously, any 7th-round or UDFA QB would be a developmental prospect and not someone who would factor into their competition. Asked by Rich Eisen about possibly adding a QB, Pete Carroll said the Seahawks are really happy with what they have but added, "We're always looking."Obviously, any 7th-round or UDFA QB would be a developmental prospect and not someone who would factor into their competition.

In Lock's career, he's been a turnover machine. He threw 15 interceptions in 13 games during the 2020 season. For his career, he's completed 59.3% of his passes for a mere 197.5 passing yards per game.

Smith hasn't faired much better, but he has the experience edge over Lock. Smith has thrown 34 touchdowns to 37 interceptions in his seven-year career while completing 58.8% of his pass attempts.

Given that Carroll is 70 years old, it's surprising how content he is with what he has. The Seahawks roster is being rebuilt but has stars such as Jamal Adams and DK Metcalf.

Time will tell whether or not Carroll and the front office are making the right decision by ruling themselves out of the Mayfield sweepstakes.

