"They are instant Super Bowl contenders" - Russell Wilson tipped to join NFC team in 2022

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' 2021-22 season is not going the way they expected at the start of the campaign. In fact, this is the first time the Seahawks will finish with a losing record in Wilson’s storied 10-year career in Seattle. The Seahawks suffered a 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday in what was a below-par performance from Seattle's offense.

The defeat to the Rams dropped the Seahawks to 5-9 and ended their hopes of making it to the NFL playoffs this season. A finger injury forced him to miss three games but many felt the quarterback rushed his return, resulting in below-par performances. Per multiple reports over the last two weeks, the 33-year-old quarterback is expected to make a move to a Super Bowl contender in 2022.

Russell Wilson trade on the cards in 2022

Wilson was reportedly open to a trade last offseason, but he later denied the claims and stayed in Seattle. He said:

"There was a lot of people, there was a whole thing saying I requested a trade, and that's just not true. I didn't request a trade. Everything kind of started from there. Obviously, tons of teams were calling and I think that the reality was I didn't want to go anywhere else, I wanted to play in Seattle. But if I had to go somewhere, these are the teams I would go to or consider. At the end of the day I have a no-trade clause, right?"

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't believe QB Russell Wilson needs rest. He needs reps. From NFL Now: #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't believe QB Russell Wilson needs rest. He needs reps. https://t.co/IOcIoPVHWK

With the way the season has gone by, rumors of Wilson's possible landing spots are doing the rounds on social media again. In the latest episode of ESPN's Get Up, NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum revealed the one NFC team that will suit Wilson best next year. He explained:

"It's the New Orleans Saints and the day he walks in that building. They are instant Super Bowl contenders. And here's why. They're going to get back Michael Thomas. They have Alvin Kamara. We've already seen Greeny over the last two years. They have a championship defense. Just go ask Tom Brady. So you bring in Russell Wilson with that nucleus. They are in the Super Bowl conversation. "

The deal could work wonders for both the Saints and Seahawks. New Orleans eye a considerable upgrade at quarterback, while the Seahawks are in desperate need of some first-round draft picks. To get the most value for Wilson, the Seahawks will look to trade him with a few years remaining on his deal rather than next offseason as his contract runs through 2023.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys . Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps. Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps.

Meanwhile, Wilson's on-field struggles indicate two things. First, he isn't the same game-changing quarterback who can steady the ship even in crunch situations. Second, the 33-year-old isn't the perfect match for the current Saints setup. If Wilson is looking to leave the Seahawks in search of a well-balanced team with a solid balance between offense and defense, the Saints could be the answer or the Denver Broncos next year.

