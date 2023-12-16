Why have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes been fined? Chiefs' temper tantrum proves costly

The Kansas City Chiefs just can't seem to catch a break. After Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid took aim at officials following their Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the spotlight fell directly on the QB-coach duo.

In his post-game press conference, Mahomes unleashed fury at NFL officials, saying:

"To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The incident in question concerns Kadarius Toney, who was charged with an offensive offside call that erased a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs. At the time, Kansas City was trailing by three.

Per Pro Football Talk, both Mahomes and Reid have been fined by the NFL for an as-yet undisclosed amount.

Bills Chiefs Football

Patrick Mahomes got heavily trolled for his outburst at NFL referees

The reigning NFL MVP's outburst didn't exactly go down well with NFL fans, who claimed that he was just bitter because "the refs weren't on his side."

Mahomes' family also got involved after the controversial call in Week 14.

Brittany Mahomes took aim at the referee, calling him the 'MVP' of the crunch showdown against the Bills.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi also took to Twitter in a more somber tone, simply spotlighting another bad call from the game with the words 'no comment.'

All in all, the Bills-Chiefs game provided a number of talking points.

Who do Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs play next?

Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co. will have an opportunity to make amends when they go up against the hapless New England Patriots in Week 15 on Sunday at the Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots enter Week 15 with a 3-10 record and are currently bottom of their division. They also hold the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rumors have been rife that Bill Belichick will part ways with the Patriots amid reports of increasing tension with the hierarchy over at New England.

The crisis-hit Patriots should be fresh meat for a Chiefs outfit looking to get back on track.