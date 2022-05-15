NFL Rumors: Two big-time defensive playmakers pegged to join Browns

In one move, the Cleveland Browns saw as big of a change to a team as any this offseason. They signed Deshaun Watson and mentally moved on from Baker Mayfield as the franchise quarterback. However, rumors are swirling that the team is not done. Not one but two big defensive stars have been linked to the team.

According to a prediction piece posted on ESPN by Bill Barnwell, courtesy of Browns Wire, Ndamukong Suh and Jadeveon Clowney are two great fits for the team. Here's how he explained his reasoning regarding Suh:

"Suh might not be the two-way force we saw during his time with the Lions, and the Bucs were careful to reduce his snap rate down from 77% in 2019 to 63% this past season, but he’s still a reliable interior disruptor. The man just doesn’t get hurt. Suh hasn’t missed a single game due to injury as a pro across 12 campaigns."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tampa Bay holds the opening pick in tonight’s second-round. It is likely to hold on to the selection, barring a big offer. Bucs still need help along the defensive line not having re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh. Tampa Bay holds the opening pick in tonight’s second-round. It is likely to hold on to the selection, barring a big offer. Bucs still need help along the defensive line not having re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh.

Jadeveon Clowney would be a repeat signing, so while many fans would be happy to see the pass rusher return. His role with the team is already well-established. Basically, Clowney would return as a full-time starter while Suh would likely return in a "part-time" capacity.

What do the Browns see in Jadeveon Clowney and Ndamukong Suh?

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At this point, Clowney and Suh are well-established veterans in the NFL. Clowney is 29 years old and Suh is 35 years old. Clowney is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, earning nine sacks in his only season with the Browns. The Browns were his fourth team.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet At No. 33, the #Bucs select Houston DT Logan Hall, filling a big need and giving them flexibility on Ndamukong Suh. At No. 33, the #Bucs select Houston DT Logan Hall, filling a big need and giving them flexibility on Ndamukong Suh.

Since his time with the Texans ended in 2018, the pass rusher played for three different teams in the next three years. Including his time with the Texans in 2017, he's played for four teams in four years.

Meanwhile, according to Pro Football Reference, Suh has stayed put in Tampa Bay for the last three years. In that time, he's earned at total of 14.5 sacks. After an arguably slow start in 2019 with 2.5 sacks but two fumbles recovered for touchdowns, the pass-rusher picked it up. In 2020, he earned six sacks, and in 2021, he duplicated the feat.

Adding Suh would add playoff and Super Bowl experience to the Browns' roster. Considering the team is in a win-now mode, any additional playoff experience would be welcome, even if it comes in the form of an aging player, such as Suh.

Edited by Windy Goodloe