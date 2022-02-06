Russell Wilson makes big admission on Seahawks future

Russell Wilson is just one of numerous quarterbacks who could be riding the quarterback carousel in the offseason. Reports emerged during the regular season that the face of the Seattle Seahawks franchise was displeased and wanted to try his hand somewhere else.

However, Wilson appeared to backtrack from his previous statements at the Pro Bowl Friday. In an interview with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Wilson brought up the likes of Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.

Wilson admired how they played as long as they did with the same organization and would like to do that himself. The nine-time Pro Bowler said,

“Well first of all, you think about Tom Brady. You think about, you know, Ben Roethlisberger. Those guys are just some of the best of all time and just, it's been amazing to watch and be around those guys. And hopefully, I get to play in one place like that for a long long time, like those guys did. So, I take every day, I just focus on the hard work.”

Russell Wilson admitted he'd love to play with the same team that drafted him his entire career . The 33-year-old will be a hot commodity on the trade market. The bigger question at hand is whether Seahawks ownership and head coach Pete Carroll want Wilson back in 2022.

NFL Network @nflnetwork

stops by to chat with “Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long long time like those guys did.” @DangeRussWilson stops by to chat with @CameronWolfe to discuss what it means to him to be at the #ProBowl again, and where he wants to play next year. “Hopefully I get to play in one place for a long long time like those guys did.”@DangeRussWilson stops by to chat with @CameronWolfe to discuss what it means to him to be at the #ProBowl again, and where he wants to play next year. https://t.co/Jfc4NTJRlU

Pete Carroll isn't guaranteeing anything regarding Russell Wilson's status with Seahawks in 2022

Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll

Russell Wilson may have hopes of returning to Seattle in 2022. But the Seahawks organization could be looking towards a rebuild, and Wilson may not fit the timeline they have in mind.

Carroll was non-committal to Wilson's return in a TV interview conducted on Jan. 26.

"I don't know that," Carroll told Seattle's FOX 13 TV. "I don't know that. I don't want to give you false hopes because there's just so much stuff that can happen in the offseason. There's unpredictable stuff. But we'll do everything that we can to keep it in order and all that."

This saga is difficult to predict because Carroll is non-commital to Wilson. But the Seahawks aren't committed to Carroll being the team's head coach next season, according to an early offseason report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



nfl.com/news/seahawks-… With questions lingering heading into the offseason, the #Seahawks have no plans to trade QB Russell Wilson following the season. A look at where it stands with Wilson and coach Pete Carroll, per @MikeGarafolo With questions lingering heading into the offseason, the #Seahawks have no plans to trade QB Russell Wilson following the season. A look at where it stands with Wilson and coach Pete Carroll, per @MikeGarafolo:nfl.com/news/seahawks-…

Russell Wilson is one of the NFL's most talented quarterbacks. He had arguably his worst season in the league in 2021. That said, he had an injured finger that affected his play throughout the majority of the season.

Whether Wilson plays with the Seahawks or not in 2022, he'll look to have a bounce-back season that's reminiscent of his previous seasons.

