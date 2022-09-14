"The difference between Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning is Russ doesn't have the power to call that timeout" - Richard Sherman believes Broncos QB lacks authority in new locker room

On numerous occasions, quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning have seized control of the team away from the coaches in critical situations.

In Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, several pundits claimed that Russell Wilson needed to seize control of the moment late in the game against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the Denver Broncos quarterback let time run down, burning roughly 20 seconds.

Speaking on the "Richard Sherman Podcast," NFL analyst Richard Sherman revealed the awkward power structure that caused the breakdown at the end of the game. Here's how he put it:

"The timeout there was on the Monday night ManningCast and you could see Peyton Manning saying, 'Time out, time out, time out, time out.' The difference between Russell and Peyton is that Russell does not have the power to call that timeout without the sideline."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Peyton Manning would have handled the final minute different than Denver did…. Peyton Manning would have handled the final minute different than Denver did…. https://t.co/yRqlxjFDQ3

He went on to claim that the new Broncos signal-caller doesn't have the same power that quarterbacks like Tom Brady wield on the field:

"Peyton can call that timeout without the sideline. He doesn't need the coach to tell him. You don't need no signal. Tom Brady can call that timeout without anybody telling him to call a timeout. He's the coach on the field. He has that kind of respect from his coaches."

Tyler Polumbus @Tyler_Polumbus Russell Wilson once demanded a trade because his old head coach didn’t trust him enough…



The Broncos just gave him 161M guaranteed and didn’t trust him to pick up 5 yards….



Just saying…. Russell Wilson once demanded a trade because his old head coach didn’t trust him enough…The Broncos just gave him 161M guaranteed and didn’t trust him to pick up 5 yards….Just saying….

Peyton Manning's reaction to Russell Wilson's decision in Week 1

Peyton Manning formerly of the Denver Broncos

The viral clip of Peyton Manning's reaction to watching his former team stumble in the final minute of the game acted as the source for Sherman's argument. In the clip, Manning was seen begging the Broncos to call a timeout while cringing.

The clip showed the former superstar doing a silent signal to call a timeout as if he was trying to telepathically send a message to someone on the team. Instead, the Broncos took the clock down from 40 to 20 seconds without running a play.

On the 4th down with five yards to go, Denver essentially benched Wilson and tried a 64-yard field goal with Brandon McManus. He missed the kick and the Broncos lost 17-16 to the Seahawks.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Richard Sherman Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra