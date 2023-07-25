Russell Wilson's concussion once earned Seahawks $100,000 fine over mishandling grave situation

Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion during the 2017 NFL season. The head injury occurred on a play in a November 9th matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The quarterback took the hit from a helmet to his chin that knocked his head back. The referee on the field, Walt Anderson, witnessed the hit and told the quarterback to exit the game.

He then entered the medical tent on the sidelines by his own doing. Coaches and trainers are required to take the player. The cameras then saw that the quarterback exited the tent right after, which indicated that he wasn't evaluated for a concussion.

EL RECABRONSISIMO @Dmoney424 @USCOracle The Seattle Seahawks were fined $100,000 for violating the NFL's concussion protocols in a case involving quarterback Russell Wilson, the league and the NFL Players Association back in 2017. They can try but they get fined and lose draft picks. It’s a gamble

The National Football League reviewed all possible concussions and ruled that the Seattle Seahawks mishandled the situation. While it was determined that the medical staff did clear him to return, they did not do the proper testing.

“Once it is determined that a medical staff examination is warranted, a player may only be cleared to return by the medical staff. Mr. Wilson’s return to the field without a sideline concussion evaluation was therefore in violation of the Concussion Protocol. Subsequently, the team medical staff did examine the player and clear him per protocol."

The Seattle Seahawks were given a $100,000 fine and the medical and coaching staff were required to be retrained on the protocol.

K.J. Wright said that Russell Wilson owes Seahawks players an apology

Last offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. There reportedly had been turmoil between Wilson and the Seahawks that eventually led to the trade.

Wright says #3 has a lot of phone calls to make and apologies to give. Really interesting stuff from KJ Wright on his former teammate Russell Wilson.Wright says #3 has a lot of phone calls to make and apologies to give. pic.twitter.com/fJJzpNaKsM

The move didn't hurt the Seahawks, as they went on a playoff run. Just because that was over a year ago doesn't mean that some players have moved on from the former Seahawks quarterback's departure.

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright recently said on his "K.J. All Day" podcast, that he feels that the quarterback owes some apologies.

“When it’s all said and done, he (Wilson) has got a lot of making up to do. He’s got a lot of phone calls to make. A lot of, ‘Hey, bro, I should have done better with that.’ And that’s the God-honest truth. I can hold it inside, but he’s got a lot of making up to do.”

He said that the QB needs to call a few people and make things right. Wright didn't give any details about what the quarterback has to apologize for. Clearly, though, he feels that his departure from the Seattle Seahawks was on bad terms.

