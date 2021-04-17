Ryan Fitzpatrick's top-10 passing yard contributors

Ryan Fitzpatrick recently signed with the Washington Football Team this off-season. It makes Washington the ninth NFL team he's played for in his career. Fitzpatrick will be entering his 17th NFL season in 2021. Having played with several different teams, Fitzpatrick has thrown to a number of wide receivers.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 34,977 yards over the last 16 seasons. Ten wide receivers have been major contributors to Fitzpatrick's passing yards. Take a look at the ten wide receivers who have registered the most receiving yards from passes thrown by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's top-10 offensive players that contributed to his passing yard totals

Miami Dolphins v New York Giants

Ryan Fitzpatrick's longest stint on any team has spanned four seasons. He spent four years with the Buffalo Bills. Fitzpatrick feels like a bandaid when it comes to playing quarterback in the NFL. Teams sign him when their quarterbacks get injured and then once their regular quarterback is healed, they let him go.

The year is 2044 Ryan Fitzpatrick has just completed the career circuit by starting for every NFL team..and he makes his 1st playoff appearance sealed by a 1 yard TD run from Frank Gore in the final seconds of week 23 of the regular season https://t.co/5u5iFApDNI — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 27, 2021

During his time with eight different NFL franchises, Ryan Fitzpatrick has received major contributions from 10 different wide receivers.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's passing stats

That's why it's not surprising to see him join the Washington Football Team after spending two seasons with the Dolphins. Washington will most likely keep him this year and let him hit free agency next off-season. It's unknown if Fitzpatrick plans on making Washington his last stop in his NFL career.

He's played 16 years in the NFL and has started 146 games out of a possible 165. That number is bound to rise, with Fitzpatrick most likely to be named the starting quarterback in Washington for 2021. Ryan Fitzpatrick had this to say about when he'll hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL.

Ryan Fitzpatrick still has some fire left in him. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bUVXRDnTlh — theScore (@theScore) March 19, 2021

"At this point if I'm not out there playing, if I'm not considered a starter, if they're not going to give me an opportunity to compete, then that's the point where I'll probably hand them up."

Fitzpatrick made the statement when he made an appearance on The Ross Tucker Football Podcast. It's hard to say how well Ryan Fitzpatrick will do in Washington.

The Washington Football Team added former Ohio State athlete Curtis Samuel to team up with former teammate Terry McLaurin. Washington's defense has a ton of talent and could be the reason why they make the playoffs in 2021.