San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs and Predictions

For the San Francisco 49ers, the 2023 NFL Draft will start very late. The team traded away its first three picks, one to the Miami Dolphins and the other two to the Carolina Panthers. They will not make a selection until the second day of the draft.

The team has a good foundation to build on after reaching the NFC Championship. But they will have to look outside the organization to upgrade their roster. They don't have enough high-end picks to improve through the draft.

San Francisco 49ers' 2023 NFL Draft picks

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is a complete list of San Francisco 49ers' NFL Draft 2023 picks:

Round 3, Pick 99 overall Round 3, Pick 101 overall Round 3, Pick 102 overall Round 5, Pick 155 overall Round 5, Pick 164 overall Round 5, Pick 173 overall Round 6, Pick 216 overall Round 7, Pick 222 overall Round 7, Pick 247 overall Round 7, Pick 253 overall Round 7, Pick 255 overall

What do the San Francisco 49ers need?

The 49ers have one of the league's deepest rosters. They don't have any glaring weaknesses. Kyle Shanahan worked his magic and turned Mr. Irrelevant into an All-Star caliber quarterback. As a result, the 49ers were one of the final four teams standing last postseason.

San Francisco have not made significant changes to their roster this offseason. The only key starter they have lost in free agency was Mike McGlinchey, who signed a five-year contract with the Denver Broncos last month. They will need to improve their depth after some rotation players left for greener pastures. That is something they should be able to do with 11 draft picks at their disposal.

A few positional priorities to address:

Right tackle Backup tight end Cornerback

San Francisco 49ers' mock draft: first three rounds

With seven picks on the final day, it's impossible to predict who the 49ers are going to take. Based on our expertise, we have predicted who they will select with their first three picks.

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

Round 3, pick 99: OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

Steen will be 22-years-old on draft day. He transferred from Vanderbilt to Alabama last season and has played on both sides of the line. Although he's very athletic, he has many technical flaws in his game. Expect to see him drop to the third round.

Round 3, pick 101: S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

Brown needs to improve his tackling, which has been a work in progress since he joined Penn State after community college. His first NFL season is going to be make-or-break for him. He must demonstrate that his tackle technique has improved and his athletic limitations will not prevent him from being a good player.

Round 3, pick 102: EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

Young has some nice speed getting off the line. But that's only when he has a good understanding of what's happening on the play. He's a bit small for his position, but the 22-year-old should find a way to succeed as a rotational edge rusher in the NFL.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes