San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, odds and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The 4-5 San Francisco 49ers take on the 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars in a matchup of sub .500 teams, but the 49ers are still one game out of the Wildcard race, so they need this win more than the Jaguars. In recent weeks, with the return of TE George Kittle to the lineup and the solid play of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers look to make a push for a playoff berth.

Both teams have run-heavy offenses that should translate to a lower-scoring game total.

Akash Anavarathan @akashanav "We love Travis Kelce, but he doesn't block like that." -- ESPN's crew on George Kittle.



Nope, Kittle's the best run-blocking tight end in the NFL. "We love Travis Kelce, but he doesn't block like that." -- ESPN's crew on George Kittle.Nope, Kittle's the best run-blocking tight end in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars match details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Time: 1:00 EST

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting odds

Spreads

San Francisco 49ers: -6.5 (-113)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +6.5 (-107)

Moneyline

San Francisco 49ers: -300

Jacksonville Jaguars: +250

Totals (Over/Under)

San Francisco 49ers: O45.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars: U45.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars betting picks

The 49ers have won 2 out of their last 3, with their biggest win of the season coming against the Los Angeles Rams. Before their win on October 31 against the Chicago Bears, the 49ers had lost 4 in a row. Now at 4-5, they are still in a position to grab a wildcard spot if they continue to win against teams they are supposed to beat, like the Jaguars.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, has only won two games this season, with their biggest win being the massive upset of the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggles, but the Jaguars’ defense has played tough the last few weeks.

This week, expect the 49ers to test the Jaguars’ decent run defense (ranked 12th in rushing yards given up per game) and come away with a blowout victory.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars key injuries

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have two players listed out this week.

The players listed as out include DT Maurice Hurst (calf) and RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle). Players recently placed on injured reserve include LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), S Tavon Wilson (foot) and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. (knee).

RB Elijah Mitchell is the lone 49er listed as doubtful after having surgery on his finger.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars only have one player listed out this week: LB Dakota Allen (shoulder). The Jaguars designated two players to return from the IR list: C Brandon Linder (knee) and TE James O’Shaughnessy (ankle).

RB James Robinson (heel/knee) is listed as questionable, but he did manage to get in a limited practice on Friday, which is a good indicator that he may play.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars head-to-head

The San Francisco 49ers lead the series 3-2. Being from separate conferences with the Jaguars being one of the newer expansion teams, these two teams have only met five times, with their first meeting occurring on September 12, 1999. The Jaguars beat the 49ers 41-3.

In their last meeting on December 24, 2017, the 49ers beat the Jaguars 44-33. Jaguars QB Blake Bortles threw for 382 yards and had two touchdown passes with three interceptions. RB Leonard Fournette ran for 48 yards on 18 carries and punched in 1 touchdown. QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 242 yards and had two touchdown passes with one interception. TE George Kittle had three receptions for 42 yards, including one touchdown catch.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars prediction

The 49ers are slowly getting healthier on offense, and the steady play of QB Jimmy Garoppolo has kept rookie QB Trey Lance on the bench. Staying with Garoppolo certainly means that the 49ers intend to make the playoffs despite being 4-5. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are playing through their lumps with a flawed roster and a rookie quarterback still finding his footing.

John Shipley @_John_Shipley John Shipley @_John_Shipley Agnew drops his second dime in two weeks. Lawrence threw a great ball down the left sideline but he dropped it as he hit the ground. Agnew drops his second dime in two weeks. Lawrence threw a great ball down the left sideline but he dropped it as he hit the ground. The Jaguars not adding at WR in-season has hurt Trevor Lawrence and the offense. a lot twitter.com/_John_Shipley/… The Jaguars not adding at WR in-season has hurt Trevor Lawrence and the offense. a lot twitter.com/_John_Shipley/…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The 49ers have no trouble putting away the Jacksonville Jaguars and win by 14 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar