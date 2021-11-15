Is George Kittle playing tonight vs Rams in Week 10? 

All-Pro tight end George Kittle managed to be an X-factor in his return for the 49ers off of a calf injury vs. the Seahawks in Week 9. He led the offense with 101 receiving yards while adding his first touchdown of the 2021 season.

He had previously missed weeks of action due to being placed on the injured reserve list for the calf injury. Kittle, when healthy, is arguably their best player along with Nick Bosa, so having him on the field is important.

Will George Kittle play tonight vs. the Los Angeles Rams?

George Kittle is not listed on the injury report for the San Francisco 49ers. Therefore, he is expected to play on Monday Night Football versus their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP George Kittle catches his 1st TD pass since 10/18/20 vs Rams to cut Cardinals lead to 17-7. That was also last time #49ers won a home game George Kittle catches his 1st TD pass since 10/18/20 vs Rams to cut Cardinals lead to 17-7. That was also last time #49ers won a home game

The 49ers will need even more than the standard level of play from Kittle versus the Rams Monday night. The 7-2 Los Angeles Rams are heading into Levi’s Stadium for a prime-time matchup after a loss to the Titans last Sunday night.

Kittle and the Niners roster should be looking to avenge their most recent loss, especially with how they performed in Week 9 both offensively and defensively. If the tight end is the true heart and soul of this team, he will have to come out of the gate with the style of play fans have been used to seeing for almost five years.

Kittle and his impact against the Rams

Over his nearly five-year NFL career, Kittle has 12 career games over 95 receiving yards, with five of those coming versus the Rams. During the 49ers' current four-game winning streak versus the Rams, Kittle had eight catches for 103 yards, seven catches for 109 yards, and five catches for 79 yards.

He was inactive for the other matchup against the Rams.

It will presently be up to Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to do what former coordinators Brandon Staley and Wade Phillips were unable to do: contain George Kittle. This season, tight ends have been targeted 75 times versus the Rams defense, tied with the Carolina Panthers for the fifth-most targets in the league.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Those targets have led to 53 catches for 548 yards, but just three touchdowns allowed, which is tied for fourth-fewest in the NFL. Looking at splits, Kittle’s 39 receptions, 646 yards and four touchdowns against the Rams over seven career games are the most he has had versus any opponent since entering the league back in 2017.

Edited by LeRon Haire