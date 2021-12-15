Watch: Another pair of scissors found on field in NFL game

NFL fans who watched the Sunday Night game between the Chiefs and Raiders earlier this season may recall a pair of scissors being discovered mid-game in the middle of the field. It was bizarre to have happened once, but it appears that lightning has struck twice in just a few weeks.

Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre Wait, Taylor Heinicke was walking off the field and just saw a pair of SCISSOR LAYING IN THE GRASS????



Based on the video recorded by Fox and subsequently uploaded by Jason McIntyre to Twitter, Taylor Heinicke found the needle in the haystack. Or rather, scissors on the turf.

During the humbling loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Taylor Heinickie walked to the sideline with his head down, as one does, when he saw something in the grass.

Walking by the scissors, Heinicke picked up the litter and handed it to a member of the team's personnel to his right.

The personnel member looked flabbergasted for a moment and recomposed himself, taking the scissors with him to the sideline.

The NFL is full of trends, but scissors randomly finding their way onto a live NFL field is a new one. Additionally, the fact that players are finding the scissors is dumbfounding.

With a pattern now emerging, one has to wonder if the league could be thinking about addressing the issue.

Leaving scissors on the field is a recipe for creating injuries a la Home Alone. They could be stepped on and angled so they cut their feet.

If one were to hit the scissors while running at full speed, it could cause a serious injury.

At this point, it would not be out of order for the league or individual teams to remind personnel to look for scissors and keep track of their tools at all times so they don't find their way onto the field.

Once the game starts, there is very little time to check and/or clear the field.

How did the scissors get onto an NFL field? With so many bandages and wraps being applied by both sidelines, it would not be a surprise if a medical team member left the scissors on the sideline and a player unknowingly kicked them onto the field.

Another possible explanation could be that a fan threw the scissors onto the field while under the influence of alcohol and pursuit of fame.

No matter who the culprit is, the issues need to get nipped in the bud before anything horrible happens during a future NFL game.

