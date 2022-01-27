"Hold onto those tickets" - Sean McVay begs Rams fans to stop selling tickets to 49ers fans

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has issued a warning to his fan base ahead of this weekend's NFC title game against division rival San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier this week, while speaking to reporters, Sean McVay said how much his team enjoys playing in front of their fans. He told Rams fans not to sell their tickets to the opposing team in order to ensure home field advantage.

“I thought the Monday night atmosphere [against the Cardinals] was electric and looking to create something similar — and even that much more — for the NFC Championship. I’m really grateful for those Rams fans. Hold onto those tickets and it’ll be much appreciated. But our guys are looking forward to putting on a good show against a great opponent. Can’t wait to be able to do it and don’t sell those tickets!”

McVay's note to Rams fans comes just days after Ticketmaster was allegedly prohibiting fans outside of the Los Angeles area zip code from purchasing tickets to SoFi Stadium.

Shortly after, one of the largest ticket retailers issued a statement saying that was no longer the case and fans from any zip code were able to purchase the tickets.

Fans selling tickets is nothing new as they usually sell their tickets to make a profit if they don't plan to attend the game. Having a stadium full of fans helps the home team and gives a disadvantage to the away team, whose communication may be hindered due to the noise.

As Sean McVay said on Monday to reporters, the 49ers faithful travel well. They did so at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in the Wild Card round, and while it is hard to do so at Lambeau Field, there were still some 49ers jerseys around the stadium.

“What catches you off guard is, they do a great job traveling. They got a really loyal fan base. They’ve got a great tradition, and history, and it’s a short trip. So, credit to them. They made it difficult where in a lot of instances, you’re kind of absent of your verbal communication. If they get as loud as they were when our offense was on the field — in certain parts of the field it was really noisy. It was really difficult to operate. And so, you almost have to handle that situation like you would an away game.”-Sean McVay

But, it was the Week 18 matchcup with the San Francisco 49ers that was a cause for concern with the crowd noise. The Los Angeles Rams were forced to use a silent count due to the noise from the away crowd, and the win led the 49ers to this impressive playoff run.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium for the chance to go to the Super Bowl.

