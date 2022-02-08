"It's beyond fixing" - Shannon Sharpe left fuming over dismal Pro Bowl display

The annual NFL Pro Bowl took place on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35 in a game that left many people shocked, including Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe took to Twitter to voice his complaints about the rules and the fact that there isn't much competition involved and defenders aren't allowed to tackle opposing players. The NFL also changed the kickoff rules for the game, opting instead for an alternative by selecting where the football will be spotted to begin the game.

Here's what the Hall of Fame tight end had to say:

"Maybe it’s beyond fixing at this point, but either tackle or game is getting canceled. It’s called tackle football. The league can’t be happy with what it witnessed yesterday."-via @ShannonSharpe

That was just the latest of tweets from Sharpe.

HOF Shannon Sharpe calls for Pro Bowl to be canceled

Shannon Sharpe's comments were heard loud and clear on Sunday afternoon. He noted that he played in many Pro Bowl games throughout his career but that this game was particularly embarrassing since there was a lack of traditional rules and game play.

At one point, even calling for the NFL to get rid of the game, calling it 'unwatchable' because of how bad it was.

"R they not tackling anymore in the Pro Bowl? I’m sorry but this isn’t football. I’ve played in this game numerous times and I LOVE the NFL, but this is embarrassing. This was EMBARRASSING. NFL should do away with the game, but keep the accolade of being selected to the pro bowl." #UNWATCHABLE.

One of the new aspects to the exhibition game this year was the "Spot and Choose" method, which abolished kickoffs throughout the game at any point. Instead, teams used a coin flip at the start of the game and the winning side was able to choose where they wanted the ball to be spotted from.

After extra points/field goals, teams once again didn't have kickoffs as they once again were able to choose where the ball was spotted for the opposing team.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter @DeionSanders gave his take on the Pro Bowl compared to when he played. .@DeionSanders gave his take on the Pro Bowl compared to when he played. https://t.co/yqTrUch2Ax

Deion Sanders also took to Twitter to voice his opinions on the new look game as well:

"Lord help me. I’m watching the NFL Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade. We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy, so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME! What Happened & When?"

The NFL has yet to defend its decision-making on Pro Bowl rules or if any changes will come after the outpouring of opinion after Sunday night's competition.

