Should you trade Ja'Marr Chase? Week 10 fantasy projection for Bengals WR

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Ja'Marr Chase in the first half of the 2023 NFL regular season. While he’s had his share of spectacular performances, the former LSU standout would follow it up with subpar showings. Case in point, he had 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

He followed that up with four catches for 41 yards in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. While the Cincinnati Bengals won both games, his recent output has some of his fantasy football owners contemplating trading him. But is it time to give up on the All-Pro wide receiver?

Should I trade Ja'Marr Chase this week?

Even the best players have some down games, like Tyreek Hill, who had eight catches for 62 yards in their Week 9 game in Germany. Following this train of thought, it’s wise to retain Ja'Marr Chase and put him on your starting lineup for Week 10.

Ja'Marr Chase's projected stats for 2023 Week 10 Trading Chase for DK Metcalf and Davante Adams

In the image above, Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer projects Chase to have seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. However, some factors could affect the two-time Pro Bowler’s output.

The Texans are 24th in passing yards allowed through Week 9 at 238 per game. Conversely, they surrender the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, averaging 22.4 points per game. Likewise, the Bengals will be playing at home, where he averages 73.25 yards per game. Chase hasn’t caught a touchdown pass at Paycor Stadium this season.

Even if the Texans could be a tough matchup, the long-term prospects look suitable for Ja'Marr Chase. Another challenging matchup ensues as the Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. After that, they will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, and return home to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in passing yards allowed (244.1), while Jacksonville is third-worst (263.5) through Week 9. Indianapolis is 23rd (235), one spot above Houston. Regarding fantasy points allowed to wideouts, the Steelers are tied for the fourth-most points at 32.3 per game. The Jaguars are ranked 12th (29.5), while the Colts are 16th (27.4).

After those three games, the Bengals will host the Minnesota Vikings and visit the Steelers. But if you still insist on trading away Chase, you should at least get equal returns. Here are some trade options you can explore courtesy of Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer.

Trading Ja'Marr Chase for Cooper Kupp and Amari Cooper

Trading Chase for DK Metcalf and Davante Adams

Trading Chase for Chris Olave and DeVonta Smith

Will Ja'Marr Chase play in Week 10?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared through the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe that Ja'Marr Chase is day-to-day with a back injury. Chase shared with reporters that he felt sore as their game against the Bills continued.

But at this stretch of the season, Chase will suit up unless team doctors advise otherwise. The Bengals are fighting for a playoff spot in the highly competitive AFC, and there’s no guarantee they will win the division this season.

Therefore, they’ll need him more than ever. Chase also understands the script and will play while he can, starting in Week 10.

Ja’Marr Chase’s fantasy projection in 2023

Websites devoted to fantasy football project Chase having 1,358 to 1,455 receiving yards and nine or ten touchdowns this season. Through nine weeks, he has 64 receptions for 697 yards and four touchdowns. Based on his 87.1 yards-per-game average, he could have 1,481 yards in 2023.

That estimate can fluctuate depending on his performances during the second half of the Bengals’ 2023 campaign. However, their upcoming opponents lean toward him hitting those projections unless they put an extra defender around him on most snaps.