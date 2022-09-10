"Mike McCarthy is Jerry's do nothing puppet coach" - Skip Bayless goes on epic rant about Cowboys HC

Mike McCarthy became the Dallas Cowboys head coach before the start of the 2020 season when they moved on from Jason Garrett.

He was let go during the 2018 season when he was coaching the Green Bay Packers and did not coach in 2019. Heading into the 2022 season, this will be McCarthy's third season with Dallas.

Analyst Skip Bayless spoke about his team, the Dallas Cowboys, on The Skip Bayless Show. He thinks that the Cowboys won't win again with Jerry Jones as the owner.

"I convinced myself, correctly so, that my Cowboys are never going to win with Gerald Wayne Jones Jr. as the owner, and the operator, and the general manager of the Cowboys. It's not going to happen. I can't get the most infamous Jerry quote out of my brain, out of my psyche.

"Soon after he bought the team, it's the first training camp. I was there, 1989, 1000 Oaks, California. Great Frank du Ford came out to write a piece, Vanity Fair magazine, on Jerry."

He continued:

"And the infamous quote that Jerry gave Frank du Ford was, pardon my language, 'I could coach the sh*t out of this team', said Jerry of the team about to be coached by his quote unquote good friend from the University of Arkansas, Jimmie Johnson.

"Jimmy did not love that quote. But Jerry has kept that quote in his heart to this day. And I think that Jerry thinks that from on high, he still coaches the sh*t out of this team, which often turns to, pardon my language, sh*t in December and January."

Bayless added that Jones and the Cowboys won't win anything with Mike McCarthy as their head coach.

"I convinced myself, this team is never going to win with please drop the Mike McCarthy, please drop it, the worst motivational speaker I've ever heard in all my career. He's not going to win with, Mike McCarthy is Jerry's do nothing puppet coach."

Mike McCarthy has a career record of 143-92-2

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

Mike McCarthy has had a good NFL career as a head coach and has even won a Super Bowl.

In his 14 seasons as a head coach in the league, his regular season record is 131–87–2. He has a post-season record of 10-9.

He led the Green Bay Packers to eight straight playoff appearances from 2009-2016. He was fired in 2018 after going 4-7 through the first 11 games of the season. He took the year off in 2019 and returned in 2020, becoming Dallas' head coach.

This season is a criticial one for McCarthy and some think that he could be on the hot seat if expectations aren't met this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Skip Bayless Show and H/T Sportskeeda

