Spring League 2021: Top 5 prospects who have made a huge impact

The 2021 Spring League season concluded today. The Linemen and Jousters claimed their rightful spots at the top of the North and South Divisions.

Heading into the season, there were many great prospects to watch out for. As the season progressed, some players shined while others fell off the grid.

Now that the 2021 Spring League season is in the books, let's look at the players that made the most impact on their respective rosters.

Five Spring League players that had the most impact on their teams

#1 - Ryan Willis, QB, Linemen

There wasn't a more consistent quarterback in the 2021 Spring League season than Ryan Willis. The Linemen quarterback performed extremely well since Week 1. Willis led the Linemen to five straight wins after the team lost their first game of the season.

Willis led the 2021 Spring League in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He threw for 1,680 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. The former Virginia Tech and Kansas quarterback could be on his way to an NFL roster after his performance in the Spring League.

#2 - Ryan Mallett, QB, Generals

Ryan Mallett is a Spring League player with NFL experience. Mallett spent some time in the NFL with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The former NFL quarterback finished behind Ryan Willis in passing yards for the 2021 season.

SOUTH DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK#TSLGenerals QB Ryan Mallett finished the #TSL2021 on a high note. ⭐️



🎨: @KingP926 pic.twitter.com/U6gDStDmUP — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 15, 2021

Mallett threw for 1,139 passing yards in 2021. Ryan Mallett proved during the Spring League season that he still has gas left in his tank to make a run at the NFL for the second time. The 32-year-old quarterback could soon get a backup role in the NFL.

#3 - LaDarius Galloway, RB, Sea Lions

LaDarius Galloway played running back on the second-worst team in the Spring League. The Sea Lions finished 1-5, just ahead of the winless Aviators. Galloway still managed to lead the Spring League in rushing yards.

Galloway rushed for 319 yards during the 2021 season. He won the Player of the Week award in Week 2. The Sea Lions' Week 2 victory over the Generals was led by Galloway's 122-rushing yard performance.

#4 - Michael Dereus, WR, Linemen

Michael Dereus led the Spring League in receiving yards with 435 yards in 2021. Having the best quarterback in the league throwing him the football did help his cause.

SOUTH DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK



RB LaDarius Galloway (@_Galloway7) took over the #TSL2021 rushing lead with his outstanding Week 2 performance! 🦭



🎨: @KingP926 pic.twitter.com/4dwCGc1mxS — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) May 19, 2021

Michael Dereus was one of many Linemen wide receivers on the Spring League's receiving yards leaders list.

#5 - Tevon Wright, WR, Alphas

Tevon Wright was the top target for the Alphas on offense throughout the 2021 Spring League season.

Wright caught 34 passes for 424 receiving yards during the season. What makes his stats even more impressive is that the Alphas struggled at the quarterback position all season long. Wright proved that it didn't matter who was throwing him the football. He produced consistently, irrespective of who the quarterback was.

Edited by Prem Deshpande