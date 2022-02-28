WATCH: Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth give the command at California NASCAR race 

Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth gave the command to start a NASCAR race in California.

The duo split the iconic sentence to get the race underway. Watch the pair below.

Stafford: “NASCAR fans, how we doing? Drivers….

Whitworth: “Start, your, engines!.”

At the time of this writing, Tyler Reddick secured both stage one and stage two with the third stage set to get underway shortly in Fontana.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX ENGINES ARE FIRED IN FONTANA.



Nice job out there today, Andrew Whitworth and Matthew Stafford.



@NFLonFOX | @RamsNFL Super Bowl caliber command!ENGINES ARE FIRED IN FONTANA.Nice job out there today, Andrew Whitworth and Matthew Stafford. A Super Bowl caliber command! 📣🏆📣 ENGINES ARE FIRED IN FONTANA.Nice job out there today, Andrew Whitworth and Matthew Stafford.@NFLonFOX | @RamsNFL https://t.co/XQBBRmFlMh

With the team's Super Bowl win clearly still fresh on their minds, both players enjoyed the moment, as celebrations are expected to continue for the next week or so.

Matthew Stafford and Rams get Super Bowl success

Stafford and Whitworth get the race underway

The Los Angeles Rams essentially went all in this season. Having a team that was on the cusp of a Super Bowl run, head coach Sean McVay and co. decided to aggressively pursue bonafinde talent in search of a Super Bowl win.

The team picked up both Odell Beckham Jr. from Cleveland and Von Miller from the Denver Broncos to give themselves that little extra firepower. That's not to mention securing star quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions, sending Jared Goff in the opposite direction.

However, just because the team had brought in the talent, this did not mean it was going to translate into automatic success. There were some growing pains, but towards the end of the season, the Rams were rolling.

Including the postseason, the Rams won nine of their last 10 with the only blemish coming in the last regular-season game in which L.A. lost to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in overtime 24-27.

Once in the playoffs, the Rams played superb football. Brushing aside Kyler Murray and the Cardinals and then taking Brady and the Buccaneers all the way to the breaking point. Cooper Kupp and his quarterback combined for two catches late in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning field goal in what would be Brady's last NFL game.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL



🎙 | Super Bowl LVI wouldn't be complete without a "You can build that man's statue at SoFi Stadium right now!"🎙 | Super Bowl LVI wouldn't be complete without a @JB_Long Radio Call. "You can build that man's statue at SoFi Stadium right now!"🎙 | Super Bowl LVI wouldn't be complete without a @JB_Long Radio Call. https://t.co/4nAYhjj2oB

The Rams, then, took down the 49ers in the NFC Championship game, thanks to Kupp (11 rec, 142 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Odell Beckham Jr. (9 rec, 113 yards).

That set up a Super Bowl clash with the Bengals in which L.A simply did enough to secure the team's second Lombardi Trophy, which sent the city into a frenzy.

The celebrations were wild as one can imagine, and Stafford and Whitworth are still enjoying themselves by having a day out to watch the NASCAR race in California.

Edited by Windy Goodloe