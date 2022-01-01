One scenario that the Steelers could consider giving Ben Roethlisberger a call in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is gearing up for what is almost sure to be his last game at Heinz Field on Monday Night Football. Based on comments made in the lead-up to the game, the lower quality of play, and the increase in retirement talk, Roethlisberger's time is nigh. However, the NFL is full of surprises and moving parts.

While most 2022 scenarios don't have Ben Roethlisberger featured, a series of events could unfold that would lead the quarterback back onto the field for one last ride. Here's a look at what would need to happen for the Steelers to consider going back to the well.

A series of unfortunate events: What would it take for Ben Roethlisberger to return to the Steelers?

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers

At the time of this writing, the Steelers currently have the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to the NFL's website. At 7-7-1, the Steelers are hovering around .500. With two games to play, the Steelers are on pace to win and lose a game. Meaning, they could easily finish the season in the middle of the pack.

Stuck in no man's land, the Steelers wouldn't be good enough to make the playoffs but not bad enough to get a top pick. Top picks, typically, house the best quarterbacks. Meaning, the Steelers would be too far away from trading into roughly the top five picks to get a quarterback.

Field Yates @FieldYates With Ben Roethlisberger confirming this season is likely his last, he will have played 18 seasons, all with the Steelers.



That's the longest tenure for any QB in NFL history to play with just one team.



As such, this means the Steelers' best hope of finding a long-term solution in 2022 is to look to free agency or make a trade. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers could be available. Because there are a lot of teams pining for those quarterbacks, there is no guarantee the Steelers will end up with either player. Meaning, if they don't get Rodgers or Wilson, they would have to settle for a mediocre quarterback.

Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel This play defines who Ben Roethlisberger is. The pump fake, the scramble, the stiff arm, and the accurate throw while on the run. Been a hell of a ride.



That would set up a quarterback competition in August. Depending on how it goes, the Steelers could end up with no great options to start and would have a quarterback who spent all August fighting tooth and nail to make the team. This would leave little energy or focus left for the regular season.

It could lead to a tough September. If the Steelers reach the end of pre-season or September 2022 without any encouraging prospects at quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger could look quite good to them as a quick fix. At this point, the Steelers would give Roethlisberger a call.

The New Orleans Saints called Drew Brees at one point in 2021. Considering their issues at quarterback could be a foreshadowing for the Steelers' future, it would not be surprising if the Steelers were to reach out to Roethlisberger.

Would Roethlisberger wish to return? Perhaps, if he realizes that retired life isn't a journey he's ready to embark upon just yet.

A lot needs to happen, but none of it is entirely out of the realm of possibility. Some would even say much of it happening is a safe bet. However, the NFL is full of surprises and moving parts. Could Roethlisberger be a moving part that returns to where he fits?

