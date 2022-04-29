"I'm just glad the nail is in the coffin to not take Baker" - Steelers fans celebrate QB Kenny Pickett's move 

After months of wonder and speculation, Kenny Pickett is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most were aware that Pickett had been hoping for this result for quite some time, expressing his wish to be drafted by Pittsburgh at the Senior Bowl.

Now Steelers fans seem to be equally thrilled with the outcome. Here's a look at what some fans said, starting with one Steelers fan who was delighted that the team didn't end up with Baker Mayfield.

Another Steelers fan was euphorically happy for the quarterback to be able to stay in the same town, and they may have used some explicit language to express themselves.

Meanwhile, this Steelers fan was surprised at how the night fell the Steelers' way.

Another Steelers supporter was also happy for the quarterback, who will continue living in Pittsburgh.

Another fan wrote they supposed the Steelers would pick another quarterback.

This fan was relieved that the team didn't take Malik Willis.

It only took three YouTube videos for this fan to be sold on his new quarterback.

This Steelers fan sounded slightly nervous about the selection but echoed what everyone else was tacitly thinking.

Using explicit language, this Steelers fan patted his father on the back for calling Pickett's destination months in advance.

This Steelers fan wasn't buying into Malik Willis and was happy with the taller quarterback.

Who is Kenny Pickett, the Steelers' latest draft pick?

Pittsburgh v Syracuse

The latest quarterback drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett, played for Pitt from 2017 to 2021. According to Sports Reference, Pickett essentially had two gears. After only a four-game season as a freshman in 2017, he played in the first gear through the 2020 season.

From 2018 to 2020, the quarterback threw for between 12 and 13 touchdowns per season. He also threw between six and nine interceptions per season. Four years into what was shaping up to be a lackluster college career, the quarterback decided to return for a rare fifth year.

Johnny McGonigal @jmcgonigal9



The moment he gets the call and finds out he’s being selected with the 20th overall pick in the Kenny Pickett is a Pittsburgh SteelerThe moment he gets the call and finds out he’s being selected with the 20th overall pick in the #NFLDraft Kenny Pickett is a Pittsburgh SteelerThe moment he gets the call and finds out he’s being selected with the 20th overall pick in the #NFLDraft https://t.co/Zk38Gi2Ey9

At the eleventh hour of his college career, he found his second gear and exploded. In 13 games, he threw for 4319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Thanks to his fifth season, Pickett jumped up draft boards and ultimately catapulted into the lap of the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only quarterback taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The quarterback now finds himself on the roster with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Considering teams rarely keep three quarterbacks on their roster, Pickett's first order of business will be to push the Steelers to choose which of the two quarterbacks to move on from.

Edited by Piyush Bisht