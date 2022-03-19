“He had more Progressive commercials in four years than he did wins.” - Stephen A. Smith blames Baker Mayfield’s personality for fallout with Browns 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has once again found himself in the crosshairs of the media. This time, he has drawn the ire of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

The star and host of First Take had this to say about his thoughts that Baker Mayfield's personality plays a part in his current feud with the Browns:

“Yes, his personality is problematic, but it's usually problematic because he hasn't played up to snuff. The brother was playing like he was in college when he won the Heisman. You know what? That attitude is acceptable. If you come to the NFL and you are balling, that attitude is acceptable. But when you’re not balling, you can't have that kind of attitude. That's what happened. He didn't just have it on the field with the players. He had it from an organizational perspective in terms of opening his mouth and then pulling them to do things he had no business having anything to do with."

Smith ended his statement by speaking on Baker Mayfield's popular Progressive commercials:

"That's where Baker Mayfield is most copable. But the man had more Progressive commercials than wins in his four years. I love the Progressive commercials too...if you’re winning. But when you’re losing, it's making me say, ‘What the hell are you doing having a commercial?’ He had more Progressive commercials in four years than he did wins. And so we look at it from that perspective. There's no denying there's accountability on his part because of those things.”

Mayfield's current feud with the Cleveland Browns stems from the fact that the team showed genuine interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The speculation led to the Browns quarterback posting a message on Twitter that read as part thank you and part goodbye to the fans of the team.

"Cleveland, the past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life-changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing me and my family. We have made many memories and shared growth in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process."

The quarterback ended his statement with the following:

"I have given the franchise everything I have. That's something I've always done at every stage and at every level. And that will not change, wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens...I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people. Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. We will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have on our lives."

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

Upon hearing the news that the Browns were now out of the running for Watson, Mayfield requested a trade. The team wasted no time in denying his request to be traded to another franchise.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot #Browns have told Baker Mayfield's agent they are NOT accomodating his request, a league source tells clevelanddotcom #Browns have told Baker Mayfield's agent they are NOT accomodating his request, a league source tells clevelanddotcom

What's next for the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

With the Browns out of the running to acquire Deshaun Watson, the team must now look to mend fences with their former first overall draft pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

That may be easier said than done as the much-maligned quarterback has stated that he believes both sides are too-far gone in the situation.

So what can head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry do to smooth out the relationship between the organization and their franchise quarterback? No one has an answer to that question except the participating parties.

It would make sense to offer a clear explanation for everyone, especially Mayfield, that underlines how important it is for franchises to leave no stone unturned when trying to win a Lombardi Trophy for a team.

Stay tuned as the new league year began yesterday and all eyes will be watching to see how Cleveland handles this delicate situation.

Edited by Adam Dickson