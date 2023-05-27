Stephen A. Smith is known for expressing his opinion, whether it's about sports or just about anything else. Smith took on the recent Republican to enter the race for the White House in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The NAACP recently issued a travel ban in Florida due to the governor's policies against blacks and those within the LGBTQ community.

The ESPN personality spoke on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" about DeSantis and those policies and didn't hold back:

“At this pace, he might go down as one of the stupidest people I’ve ever seen. DeSantis comes off as a dude who has lost his damn mind.”

Smith added:

“It’s bad enough you’ve alienated the Latino community. It’s bad enough you’ve alienated tens of millions of women. This is where it hits home for me, because I’m a black man, and we’re talking about the NAACP.”

Last month, DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which is referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Disney voiced its strong opposition to the bill. ESPN is owned by Disney and is Smith’s employer.

Could Stephen A. Smith make a presidential run like DeSantis?

Seeing Smith make a run for the presidency of the United States doesn't seem all that far-fetched to some. Bomani Jones stated on the "Awful Announcing" podcast earlier this month that Smith checks the boxes to run for President:

“He moves like a politician. And I don’t mean that in a bad way. He moves like a man that knows that everybody’s looking at him and that when he talks, everybody sits up and listens.”

Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell approached him about running for United States Senate when he was working as a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Smith turned down the idea and went on to join ESPN later in his career.

However, the 55-year-old is no stranger to making appearances on political talk shows and speaking about politics. We'll see if Smith considers challenging the likes of DeSantis in the future.

