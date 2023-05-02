Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known media personalities in the sports industry.

Smith is never afraid to share his opinions on the ESPN morning show "First Take." His voice carries a lot of weight for many fans, and one colleague suggested that he use his weight for a higher office.

Bomani was interviewed on the "Awful Announcing Podcast" and said that the ESPN personality should consider running for President of the United States:

“He moves like a politician. And I don’t mean that in a bad way. He moves like a man that knows that everybody’s looking at him and that when he talks, everybody sits up and listens.”

Stephen A. Smith has explored the idea of running for President in the past. Smith was asked by Paul Finebaum on his show last August about a possible White House:

“If I thought I could win, yeah. I would have told you, "Hell no, no way in hell’ years ago. I was a father out of wedlock. Obviously when you think about the standards that were once held in the White House, I’m pretty damn good. But I’m not perfect, and those imperfections obviously would be highlighted.”

He's never afraid to share his thoughts politically, including his thoughts on former President Donald Trump. Last month, Smith asserted that Trump is not against black people amid comments that the former President was a racist.

Smith is no stranger to appearing on numerous political networks like FOX News, CNN, and MSNBC. His platform and personality would not rule out a run for President at some point.

Stephen A. Smith was once urged to run for United States Senate

Last June, Smith admitted on the "Old Man and the Three" podcast with former NBA star JJ Redick that he was asked to run for the United States Senate in Pennsylvania:

“One time I was approached by Governor Ed Rendell in Pennsylvania. He wanted me to run for Senate. Yeah, he said, ‘You should do it.’ I said, ‘I’m not a liberal, I’m not a conservative either!’ He said, ‘It don’t matter with you, you’re a voice that needs to be heard.’ He told me this close to 10 years ago.”

Stephen A. Smith was a sports columnist for the "Philadelphia Inquirer" when approached to run for Senate. Time will tell as to what his political aspirations are for the future.

