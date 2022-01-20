"You played like hot trash" - Stephen A. Smith goes after Dak Prescott for blaming refs after 49ers loss

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered arguably the most disappointing loss of the NFL's wild-card weekend. The Cowboys' potent offense failed to play well in their first-round 23-17 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys had a chance to win in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Prescott ran a questionable play with 14 seconds left by running up the gut of the field.

Prescott attempted to spot the ball to get another snap. The caveat was Prescott never allowed an official to spot the ball, and the game clock ran out.

Cowboys fans were furious at the result of the game. They threw trash on the field, and Prescott later blamed the officials for costing the Cowboys the game.

On ESPN's First Take Wednesday, Stephen A. Smith blasted Prescott for deferring blame onto the officials. He said,

“Yeah, he probably meant it. Yeah, he said what he said. And guess what that ain't no crime. Ain’t nothing wrong with feeling disgusted with the referees and the job they did. Here's the most egregious part about Dak Prescott. Ultimately, you were trying to blame the referees for the game. Not for the moment. You were out there for 60 minutes, and you played like hot trash. That's the reality.”

Smith's comments were harsh, but blame certainly falls on Prescott's shoulders for failing to deliver. The Cowboys entered the playoffs as the highest-scoring team in the NFL.

But the 49ers' defense locked them down despite injuries to Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, their two best players.

Will Dak Prescott's apology help to mend wounds from his disatrous Wild Card performance?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Prescott's post-game press conference didn't help his case at all. In addition to voicing his displeasure with the game officials, Prescott condoned Cowboys fans' act of throwing trash at the officials.

Dak Prescott's remarks received immediate backlash from fans who called out his unprofessionalism. While Prescott had a right to be upset after losing an emotional game, his comments were unacceptable.

Even the NBA Referees Association went after Prescott for his comments on officiating.

The 28-year-old apologized for his remarks on Twitter Tuesday in a series of three tweets. He admitted in his apology that he was caught up in his emotions after the loss and shouldn't have said what he said.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair."

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have a long offseason ahead of them. Coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore could both depart for head coaching gigs.

With Michael Gallup, Randy Gregory and more set for free agency, it's fair to wonder if the Cowboys' best chance of winning a Super Bowl has passed.

