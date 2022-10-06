Rihanna reveals she’s nervous for Super Bowl LVII half-time show as rumors swirl over potential collabs

Super Bowl halftime show performer Rihanna is one of the most well-known performers. She recently made an admission to TMZ regarding her anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance next year. While out in Los Angeles, the Grammy award-winning singer said she feels "nervous" about the performance at the big game. As many would be in her position, it's one of the bggest stages in the world.

She also supplied a hint as to who could join her onstage at the NFL's biggest event of the year. The list of possible performers who could collaborate with Rihanna for the big game is a who's who in the music world.

People with direct knowledge of the plans say almost anyone she has collaborated with over her career is a real possibility to appear. Musicians like Jay-Z, Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Pharrell, and Drake could make an appearance at this season's Super Bowl. What's more, her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, was seen together in a recording studio in New York City recently.

The "Rude Boy" singer at the halftime show next year sets the stage for her big return to the music scene. It's been six years since she last released an album, which was entitled "Anti" and came out in 2016.

West Coast legends came out for last year's Super Bowl halftime show

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at last year's Halftime Show

There are many rumors of who's going to join Rihanna onstage in Glendale, Arizona for this season's big game. It will have to be a big one as the halftime show at last year's game was one to remember. The show was headlined by legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige, and it also featured appearances by Eminem and 50 Cent.

The halftime show even won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). We'll have to wait and see how this season's halftime show pans out. Make a note in your calendar - it will take place at the State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes